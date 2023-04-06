BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Steel, D-Mart, Nykaa, Hero Moto, Reliance In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Steel, D-Mart, Nykaa, Hero Moto, Reliance In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on April 6.

06 Apr 2023, 8:14 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange. (Source: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Macrotech Developers Fourth Quarter Operational Updates

  • Pre-sales in fourth quarter declined 12% year-on-year to 3,025 crore.

  • January-March pre-sales fell marginally from the third quarter.

  • Collections grew 3% year-on-year and 9.4% sequentially to Rs 2,933 crore in fourth quarter.

  • Net debt reduced to Rs 7,071 crore in Q4 from Rs 8,042 in the previous quarter.

  • Lodha added 12 new projects with gross development value of about Rs 19,800 crore across micro markets of MMR, Pune and Bengaluru in Q4.

Source: Exchange filings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

KEC International Wins Rs 1,213-Crore Projects And Scales Highest-Ever Order Inflow In FY23

  • Company has won new orders worth Rs 1,213 crore and recorded its highest-ever order intake in FY23 as it grew by 30% to Rs 22,378-crore.

  • It secured orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, East Asia Pacific and America.

  • Company has also secured civil work order in the urban infra segment in India along with orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Source: Exchange filing


Angel One's Client Base Rises 3.3% MoM In March

  • Angel One's client base rose 3.3% on a monthly basis in March, whereas the client funding book drops by 3.8% to Rs 125 crore.

  • The number of orders logged in the month of March grew 11.7% to 9.32 crore in March as compared to 8.35 crore in February.

  • Company's average daily turnover rose 18.5% month-on-month to Rs 20.83 lakh crore in March.

  • Retail turnover of the market share rose 120 basis points to 23.8% in March from 22.6% in the previous month.

Source: Exchange filing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Investors Must Keep An Eye Out For RBI MPC Decision: Trade Setup


TTK Healthcare Board To Meet On April 20 To Consider Delisting

  • The board of directors will review the delisting proposal for TTK Healthcare to acquire all equity shares held by the public shareholders.

  • Due diligence report of the company secretary will be reviewed, and the board shall appoint a peer review company secretary, according to SEBI's delisting regulations.

  • The trading window has been closed since April 1 and will continue to remain shut for 48 hours after the declaration of the board meeting or the Q4FY23 financial results, whichever is later.

Source: Exchange filing









ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh 
Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT