Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Tata Steel, D-Mart, Nykaa, Hero Moto, Reliance In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 6.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Macrotech Developers Fourth Quarter Operational Updates
Pre-sales in fourth quarter declined 12% year-on-year to 3,025 crore.
January-March pre-sales fell marginally from the third quarter.
Collections grew 3% year-on-year and 9.4% sequentially to Rs 2,933 crore in fourth quarter.
Net debt reduced to Rs 7,071 crore in Q4 from Rs 8,042 in the previous quarter.
Lodha added 12 new projects with gross development value of about Rs 19,800 crore across micro markets of MMR, Pune and Bengaluru in Q4.
Source: Exchange filings
KEC International Wins Rs 1,213-Crore Projects And Scales Highest-Ever Order Inflow In FY23
Company has won new orders worth Rs 1,213 crore and recorded its highest-ever order intake in FY23 as it grew by 30% to Rs 22,378-crore.
It secured orders for transmission and distribution projects in India, SAARC, Middle East, East Asia Pacific and America.
Company has also secured civil work order in the urban infra segment in India along with orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.
Source: Exchange filing
Angel One's Client Base Rises 3.3% MoM In March
Angel One's client base rose 3.3% on a monthly basis in March, whereas the client funding book drops by 3.8% to Rs 125 crore.
The number of orders logged in the month of March grew 11.7% to 9.32 crore in March as compared to 8.35 crore in February.
Company's average daily turnover rose 18.5% month-on-month to Rs 20.83 lakh crore in March.
Retail turnover of the market share rose 120 basis points to 23.8% in March from 22.6% in the previous month.
Source: Exchange filing
Investors Must Keep An Eye Out For RBI MPC Decision: Trade Setup
TTK Healthcare Board To Meet On April 20 To Consider Delisting
The board of directors will review the delisting proposal for TTK Healthcare to acquire all equity shares held by the public shareholders.
Due diligence report of the company secretary will be reviewed, and the board shall appoint a peer review company secretary, according to SEBI's delisting regulations.
The trading window has been closed since April 1 and will continue to remain shut for 48 hours after the declaration of the board meeting or the Q4FY23 financial results, whichever is later.
Source: Exchange filing