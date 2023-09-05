BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Hero Moto, Cipla, Yes Bank, Tata Power In Focus
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Hero Moto, Cipla, Yes Bank, Tata Power In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 4.

05 Sep 2023, 9:10 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trade

  • At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44 points, or 0.07%, at 65,671.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points, or 0.18%, higher at 19,564.65.

Source: Bloomberg

Fada Releases Vehicle Retail Data For August 2023

August Fada Data

  • Passenger vehicle sales rise 6.5% to 3,15,153 units

  • Two-wheeler sales rise 6.3% to 12,54,444 units

  • Commercial vehicle sales grow 3.2% to 75,294 units

  • Tractor sales rise 13.6% to 73,849 units

  • Three-wheeler sales rise 66% to 99,907 units

Source: Cogencis


Dr Reddy's Laboratories Issues Clarification On Bain Capital Considering Joint Cipla Bid

  • Company does not comment on market speculations.

  • Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories issues clarification on report of co, Bain Capital mulling joint Cipla bid.

Source: Exchange Filing

Yield On The 10-Year Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.21% on Tuesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency weakened 3 paise to open at Rs 82.78 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.

  • It closed at 82.75 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg














