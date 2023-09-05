Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Hero Moto, Cipla, Yes Bank, Tata Power In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 4.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trade
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44 points, or 0.07%, at 65,671.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 36 points, or 0.18%, higher at 19,564.65.
Source: Bloomberg
Fada Releases Vehicle Retail Data For August 2023
August Fada Data
Passenger vehicle sales rise 6.5% to 3,15,153 units
Two-wheeler sales rise 6.3% to 12,54,444 units
Commercial vehicle sales grow 3.2% to 75,294 units
Tractor sales rise 13.6% to 73,849 units
Three-wheeler sales rise 66% to 99,907 units
Source: Cogencis
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Issues Clarification On Bain Capital Considering Joint Cipla Bid
Company does not comment on market speculations.
Alert: Dr Reddy's Laboratories issues clarification on report of co, Bain Capital mulling joint Cipla bid.
Source: Exchange Filing
Yield On The 10-Year Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.21% on Tuesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakened 3 paise to open at Rs 82.78 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.
It closed at 82.75 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg