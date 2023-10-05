BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; Realty Stocks Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; Realty Stocks Rise

Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 5.

05 Oct 2023, 9:25 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: NSE/Twitter)</p></div>
The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: NSE/Twitter)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Nifty Media Leads Sectoral Advance

ADVERTISEMENT

Broader Markets Outperform

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.71%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.85% higher.

All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Consumer Durables, S&P BSE Services gaining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,963 stocks rose, 370 declined, while 76 remained unchanged on the BSE.


Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index