Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; Realty Stocks Rise

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.71%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.85% higher.

All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Consumer Durables, S&P BSE Services gaining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,963 stocks rose, 370 declined, while 76 remained unchanged on the BSE.