Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Muted Open; Adani, Hero Moto, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Britannia In Focus

Tech Mahindra To Acquire An Additional 29% Stake In TechM Arabia From Midad Co.
Tech Mahindra will increase its stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia from 51% to 80% for a consideration of up to $11.1 million (approx. Rs 90.68 crore).
TechM Arabia is a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and Midad Company, holding 51% and 49% stakes, respectively.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by July 31, 2023.
Source: Exchange filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.38%
Brent crude up 0.40% to $72.79 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.45% at $68.87 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.21% at 18,247.5 as of 8:15 a.m.
Bitcoin up 1.35% at $29,272.83
Insider Trading
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 1.09 lakh shares on May 4.
Coforge: Promoter Hulst B.V sold 21.50 lakh shares on May 2.
Rajnish Wellness: Promoter Rajnish Kumar Singh bought 39.87 lakh shares on May 4.
Bulk Deals
Ugro Capital: Chhattisgarh Investments sold 10.25 lakh shares (1.32%) at Rs 190.17 apiece.
Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Britannia Industries, Ceat, Marico
Manappuram Finance: The enforcement directorate has frozen the company’s assets worth Rs 143 crore following searches at six premises belonging to the firm and its managing director, VP Nandakumar, the probe agency said in a statement.
Bank of India/Future Lifestyle Fashions: The National Company Law Tribunal admitted the plea of the Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against Future Lifestyle Fashions on an alleged default of Rs 495.91 crore.
Indraprastha Gas: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with diversified renewable energy firm ACME to set up infrastructure for supplying green hydrogen.
Zydus Lifesciences: The company received approval from the U.S. FDA to manufacture and market Sucralfate tablets used to treat and prevent ulcers in the intestines.
SBI Life Insurance Company: The board approved extending the term of Mahesh Kumar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer of the company up to Sept. 30, subject to approvals from the regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and shareholders.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: Insurance regulator IRDAI approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the executive director and chief operating officer of the company from May 1 and as managing director and CEO of the company from June 19.
Raymond: During its meeting scheduled for May 9, the board of the company will also consider raising Rs 2,200 crore via non-convertible debentures in two or more tranches for repayment of external debt.
Sterlite Technologies: The board will take up, among other things, the proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares or other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination thereof by way of a further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institution placement, preferential issue, or any other permitted method.
PNB Housing Finance: The board approved the allotment of 9.06 crore rights equity shares at a price of Rs 275 apiece.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: India Ratings and Research has upgraded its ratings on the company's term loans, long-term fund-based working capital, and non-convertible debentures to ‘IND AA+’ from ‘IND AA’, keeping the outlook stable.