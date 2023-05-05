Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Muted Open; Adani, Hero Moto, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Britannia In Focus

Manappuram Finance: The enforcement directorate has frozen the company’s assets worth Rs 143 crore following searches at six premises belonging to the firm and its managing director, VP Nandakumar, the probe agency said in a statement.

Bank of India/Future Lifestyle Fashions: The National Company Law Tribunal admitted the plea of the Bank of India to initiate insolvency proceedings against Future Lifestyle Fashions on an alleged default of Rs 495.91 crore.

Indraprastha Gas: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with diversified renewable energy firm ACME to set up infrastructure for supplying green hydrogen.

Zydus Lifesciences: The company received approval from the U.S. FDA to manufacture and market Sucralfate tablets used to treat and prevent ulcers in the intestines.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The board approved extending the term of Mahesh Kumar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer of the company up to Sept. 30, subject to approvals from the regulator, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and shareholders.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: Insurance regulator IRDAI approved the appointment of Anup Bagchi as the executive director and chief operating officer of the company from May 1 and as managing director and CEO of the company from June 19.

Raymond: During its meeting scheduled for May 9, the board of the company will also consider raising Rs 2,200 crore via non-convertible debentures in two or more tranches for repayment of external debt.

Sterlite Technologies: The board will take up, among other things, the proposal to raise funds by issuing equity shares or other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination thereof by way of a further public offer, rights issue, American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds, qualified institution placement, preferential issue, or any other permitted method.

PNB Housing Finance: The board approved the allotment of 9.06 crore rights equity shares at a price of Rs 275 apiece.