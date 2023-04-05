Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Start; HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Marico In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 5.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Sensex, Nifty Mixed At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 12 points or 0.02% at 59,094.71 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 25 points or 0.14% at 17,422.30.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 3 bps lower at 7.28% in trade on Wednesday. It closed at 7.31% on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The Greenback
The local currency appreciated 26 paise to open at 82.07 against the greenback.
It closed at 82.33 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Adani Ports And SEZ Records Largest Port Cargo Volumes Ever In FY23
With approximately 339 MMT in FY23, the company recorded a 9% annual growth, the largest port cargo volumes ever.
Mundra continues to be India’s largest seaport with ~155 MMT of total cargo handled in FY23.
The container rakes handled during the year grew 24% annually, crossing a new milestone of 5-lakh Twenty Equipment Units.
Company's capability to maintain deep draft ports enables a reduction in overall logistics cost.
Source: Exchange filing
Vedanta Unit Inks Power Delivery Agreement To Source Hybrid Renewable Power.
Vedanta's unit Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. (BALCO) will source 105 MW hybrid renewable power for its aluminium operations at Chhattisgarh.
It will execute deal via affiliates of Serentica Renewables India Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle.
The project will be funded on 70:30 debt to equity basis and BALCO will own 26% of equity in the SPV.
The term of the agreement will be for a period of 25 years from date of commissioning.
Source: Exchange filing