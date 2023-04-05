BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Start; HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Marico In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Start; HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Marico In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on April 5.

05 Apr 2023, 8:20 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The National Stock Exchange Building. (Source: BQPrime; Photographer: Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
The National Stock Exchange Building. (Source: BQPrime; Photographer: Vijay Sartape)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Sensex, Nifty Mixed At Pre-Open

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 12 points or 0.02% at 59,094.71 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 25 points or 0.14% at 17,422.30.

Source: Bloomberg

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines

The yield on the 10-year bond opened 3 bps lower at 7.28% in trade on Wednesday. It closed at 7.31% on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg


Indian Rupee Strengthens Against The Greenback

  • The local currency appreciated 26 paise to open at 82.07 against the greenback.

  • It closed at 82.33 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

Adani Ports And SEZ Records Largest Port Cargo Volumes Ever In FY23

  • With approximately 339 MMT in FY23, the company recorded a 9% annual growth, the largest port cargo volumes ever.

  • Mundra continues to be India’s largest seaport with ~155 MMT of total cargo handled in FY23.

  • The container rakes handled during the year grew 24% annually, crossing a new milestone of 5-lakh Twenty Equipment Units.

  • Company's capability to maintain deep draft ports enables a reduction in overall logistics cost.

Source: Exchange filing


Vedanta Unit Inks Power Delivery Agreement To Source Hybrid Renewable Power.

  • Vedanta's unit Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd. (BALCO) will source 105 MW hybrid renewable power for its aluminium operations at Chhattisgarh.

  • It will execute deal via affiliates of Serentica Renewables India Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle.

  • The project will be funded on 70:30 debt to equity basis and BALCO will own 26% of equity in the SPV.

  • The term of the agreement will be for a period of 25 years from date of commissioning.

Source: Exchange filing












