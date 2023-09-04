Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; BEL, Kotak Bank, ONGC Lupin, Hindalco In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 4.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Adani Ports & SEZ Records Bumper Cargo Volumes Of 34.2 Million Tonne, Up 17% YoY
Recorded bumper cargo volumes of 34.2 million tonne, up 17% YoY.
Cargo volumes increased on 27.6% growth in containers and 69% in liquids & gas.
Mundra Port recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 15.32 million tonne.
Mundra Port handled highest-ever count of 1776 trains, including 1532 container trains.
Handled 169.6 million tonne total cargo, up 12% year-on-year in April-August.
Logistics business records significant growth with volumes of 231,689 TEUs, up 24% year-on-year.
Source: Exchange Filing
Trade Talk: Uday Kotak Resigns, What's Next For Kotak Mahindra Bank?
Keep An Eye Out On PSUs & Metal Stocks: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.18%
Brent crude down 0.01% at $88.54 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.11% at $85.64 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 13.5 points or 0.07% at 19,561 as of 8:20 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.56% at $25,900
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Rattanindia Power.
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: India Pesticides, Railtel Corporation of India.
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Jio Financial Services.
Ex-date Dividend: Electrosteel Castings, Universal Cables, Gravita India, TVS Srichakra, Vindhya Telelinks, Jai Corp, Radiant Cash Management Services, Nirlon
Ex-date AGM: Electrosteel Castings, Universal Cables, Power Finance Corporation, Gravita India, TVS Srichakra, Vindhya Telelinks, Jai Corp.
Record-date Dividend: Gravita India, Radiant Cash Management Services.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Sharda Motor Industries.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Atul Auto, Mukand, Dredging Corporation of India, PTC India Financial Services, Lancer Container Lines, Media Matrix Worldwide.