Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Lower Open; Adani, Dabur, Tata Power, Titan In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 4.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.1
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.34%
Brent crude up 0.79% to $72.90 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.50% at $68.94 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.33% at 18,101.5 as of 8:18 a.m.
Bitcoin up 1.99% at $29,097.3
Insider Trading
Rajnish Wellness: Promoter Rajnish Kumar bought 3.52 lakh shares on May 2.
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Final Dividend: Castrol India
Record Date Final Dividend: Castrol India
Ex-Date Interim Dividend: Crisil
Record Date Interim Dividend: Crisil
Ex-Date Income Distribution RITES: Embassy Office Parks REIT
Bulk Deals
Kolte Patil Developers: Societe Generale bought 18.45 lakh shares (2.42%) and PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 18.65 lakh shares (2.45%) at Rs 245 apiece.
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 82,250 shares (0.10%), Gurmukh Das Saluja sold 18,803 shares (0.02%) and Santosh Bhadoriya sold 53,445 shares (0.06%) at Rs 23.85 apiece.
Power Mech Projects: Banyantree Growth Capital II sold 1.54 lakh shares (1.03%) at Rs 2,600.94 apiece.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Jhelum Investment Fund sold 5.41 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 102.09 apiece.
Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Dabur, Tata Power, Titan, Central Bank, Bajaj Consumer Care
Central Bank of India: The state-run bank clarified that it has a total exposure of Rs 1,987 crore to Go Air as of March 31, representing 0.91% of total advances.
SJVN: The company bagged an order of Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to develop a 200 MW grid-connected solar power project in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat.
GR Infraprojects: The company has been selected as the lowest bidder for the construction of a four-lane highway along the NH-731A in Kausambi, Uttar Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 737.17 crore.
AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import the breast cancer drug Trastuzumab deruxtecan, or Enhertu, for sale and distribution in India.
TVS Motor Company: The company declared a goodwill benefit scheme for customers who paid over and above the threshold limit fixed by the FAME scheme. The overall cost impact of the scheme is expected to be under Rs 20 crore.
Dabur India: Dabur Nepal, a subsidiary of the company, received the approval of the Investment Board of Nepal for an additional investment of 969 crore Nepalese rupees (approximately Rs 608 crore). The capital will enable Dabur Nepal to fund its capacity expansion, product diversification, factory upgrades, etc. over the next four to five years.
HG Infra Engineering: The company will sell its entire shareholding in four wholly owned subsidiaries—Gurgaon Sohna Highway, HG Rewari Ateli Highway, HG Ateli Narnaul Highway, and HG Rewari Bypass—to Highway Infrastructure Trust for an equity value of Rs 531 crore.
Seamec: The company completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Aarey Organic Industries for a consideration of Rs 17.40 crore.
Bosch: Markus Bamberger has resigned as the chairman and director of the company, with effect from the close of business hours on Aug. 1, 2023, as part of succession planning.
Karur Vysya Bank: The lender appointed Jana Sivaramakrishna as its chief risk officer, with effect from May 3, 2023, following the resignation of S Kalyanram from the position.
Hero MotoCorp: The company said it will expand its e-mobility brand Vida to 100 cities across India by the end of 2023. The company reduced prices for its electric scooters, Vida V1 Plus and Vida Vi Pro, to Rs 1.2 lakh and Rs 1.4 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom), including the portable charger and FAME II subsidy.