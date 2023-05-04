Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Lower Open; Adani, Dabur, Tata Power, Titan In Focus

Central Bank of India: The state-run bank clarified that it has a total exposure of Rs 1,987 crore to Go Air as of March 31, representing 0.91% of total advances.

SJVN: The company bagged an order of Rs 1,200 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam to develop a 200 MW grid-connected solar power project in Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat.

GR Infraprojects: The company has been selected as the lowest bidder for the construction of a four-lane highway along the NH-731A in Kausambi, Uttar Pradesh. The bid project cost is Rs 737.17 crore.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to import the breast cancer drug Trastuzumab deruxtecan, or Enhertu, for sale and distribution in India.

TVS Motor Company: The company declared a goodwill benefit scheme for customers who paid over and above the threshold limit fixed by the FAME scheme. The overall cost impact of the scheme is expected to be under Rs 20 crore.

Dabur India: Dabur Nepal, a subsidiary of the company, received the approval of the Investment Board of Nepal for an additional investment of 969 crore Nepalese rupees (approximately Rs 608 crore). The capital will enable Dabur Nepal to fund its capacity expansion, product diversification, factory upgrades, etc. over the next four to five years.

HG Infra Engineering: The company will sell its entire shareholding in four wholly owned subsidiaries—Gurgaon Sohna Highway, HG Rewari Ateli Highway, HG Ateli Narnaul Highway, and HG Rewari Bypass—to Highway Infrastructure Trust for an equity value of Rs 531 crore.

Seamec: The company completed the acquisition of a 100% stake in Aarey Organic Industries for a consideration of Rs 17.40 crore.

Bosch: Markus Bamberger has resigned as the chairman and director of the company, with effect from the close of business hours on Aug. 1, 2023, as part of succession planning.

Karur Vysya Bank: The lender appointed Jana Sivaramakrishna as its chief risk officer, with effect from May 3, 2023, following the resignation of S Kalyanram from the position.