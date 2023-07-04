Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Record Highs As Bajaj Twins, L&T., Titan Lead

The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.18%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.35% higher.

Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P Capital Goods gaining the most. Four sectors declined.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,661 stocks rose, 877 declined, while 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE