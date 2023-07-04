Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Record Highs As Bajaj Twins, L&T., Titan Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 4.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.18%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.35% higher.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P Capital Goods gaining the most. Four sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,661 stocks rose, 877 declined, while 113 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., L&T Ltd., TCS Ltd., and Titan Co. were the positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Reliance Industries Ltd., Bahrti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., and were negatively adding to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Scale New Records: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened at record highs Tuesday. Ahead of ending at fresh record closing levels on Monday, Sensex jumped 0.90% to an intraday life-time high of 65,300.35 points. Nifty 50, on the other hand, rose 0.81% to 19,345.10 points.
Asian stocks were under pressure on Tuesday after equities on Wall Street scratched out marginal gains ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Japan’s benchmark indexes fell, as did those those for Hong Kong and South Korea. Australian equities were flat ahead of an interest-rate decision.
This follows an advance of just 0.1% for the S&P 500 in a shortened session on Monday that ended at lunchtime. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.2% on a day that brought data showing a slowdown in manufacturing. U.S. equity futures were marginally lower in Asian trading while currencies steadied.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 297 points or 0.46% at 65,502.38 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 84 points or 0.43% higher at 19,406.60.
Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs In Pre-Open Trade
