Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani Ports, Welspun Corp, Patanjali, Coal India In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 31
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Coal India Board Approves 8% Hike On G2 To G10 Grade Coal
Coal India board has approved an 8% hike from the existing prices for high-grade G2 to G10 coal.
The company expects an incremental revenue of Rs 2,703 crore for the balance period of FY24.
Source: Exchange filing
Poonawalla Fincorp To Offload Stake In Its Housing Finance Arm
Poonawalla Fincorp will sell 24.98 crore shares in its unit Poonawalla Housing Finance to Perseus SG Pte., a TPG Global LLC entity
RBI has approved the proposed divestment
Source: Exchange filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.68%
Brent crude down 0.12% at $73.45 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.17% at $69.34 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.37% at 18,660 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.45% at $27,647.48
Pledge Share Details
Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter group Siddeshwari Tradex created a pledge of 11 lakh shares on May 29.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Promoter group released a pledge of 1.19 lakh shares on May 06.
Emami: Promoter group Suraj Finvest created a pledge 81 lakh shares on May 25.
WPIL: Promoter group VN Enterprises released a pledge of 1.25 lakh shares on May 29.
Insider Trading
Kirloskar Oil Engines: Promoter group Ambar Gautam Kulkarni sold 64.92 lakh shares, promoter Jyotsna Gautam Kulkarni sold 12.98 crore shares, promoter group Nihal Gautam Kulkarni sold 66.52 lakh shares, promoter group Alpana Rahul Kirloskar bought 77,817 shares promoter group Mrinalini Shreekant Kirloskar sold 1.34 lakh shares, promoter group Navsai Investments bought 77,818 shares and promoter group Suman Chandrakant Kirloskar sold 21,427 shares between March 9-May 26.
Mukand: Promoter group Baroda Industries bought 50,148 shares on May 26.
Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Arora bought 10,000 shares on May 29.
Gati: Promoter group TCI Finance sold 25,000 shares on May 25.
Gravita India: Promoter and director Rajat Agrawal sold 32 lakh shares on May 29.
PSP Projects: Promoter and director Prahaladbhai S Patel bought 25,000 shares on May 26.
Star Cements: Promoter group Rahul Chamaria sold 82,691 shares, promoter group Sachin Chamaria sold 1.08 lakh shares and promoter group Laxmi Chamaria sold one lakh shares on May 25.