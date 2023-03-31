Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals A Muted Opening For Benchmarks

VA Tech Wabag with joint venture partner Metito Overseas Ltd. wins a seawater reverse osmosis project from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The project worth Rs 4,400-crore will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The design, build, and operate order entails the desalination of 400 million litres of seawater per day for an intake of 42 months followed by 20 years of operation and maintenance.