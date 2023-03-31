Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals A Muted Opening For Benchmarks
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 31.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
VA Tech Wabag Led JV Secures Rs 4,400-Crore Seawater Desalination Project In Chennai
VA Tech Wabag with joint venture partner Metito Overseas Ltd. wins a seawater reverse osmosis project from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.
The project worth Rs 4,400-crore will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency.
The design, build, and operate order entails the desalination of 400 million litres of seawater per day for an intake of 42 months followed by 20 years of operation and maintenance.
This project will be the largest desalination plant in the South East Asian Region after completion.
Source: Exchange filing
BFSI, Oil & Gas To Get Positive Fillip; AMCs Drag: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.56%
Brent crude up 0.19% to $79.42 per barrel
Nymex crude at $74.50 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.04% at 17,252.5 as of 7:42 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.13% at $28,114.35
Pledge Share Details
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Promoter group Aditya Medisales released a pledge of 59.90 lakh shares March 27.
Insider Trading
Sunteck: Promoter Matrabhav Trust bought 10,000 shares on March 27.
Jai Corp: Promoter Ankit Jain bought 26,154 shares on March 27.
Filatex India: Promoter group Janus Infrastructure Projects bought 1.25 lakh shares on March 27.
HCL Technologies: Promoter Vama Sundari Investments Delhi bought 1.72 lakh shares on March 23.
Sobha: Promoter Puthan N C Menon bought 50,000 shares on March 28.
Time Technoplast: Promoter Time Securities Services bought 3,01 lakh shares on March 28.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Promoter and director Raamdeo Ramgopal Agarawal bought 1.26 lakh shares, promoter and director Motilal Gopilal Oswal bought 1.31 lakh shares between March 27-28.
Dollar Industries: Promoter group V.K. Mercantile bought 31,594 shares on March 27.
MTAR Technologies: Promoter Saranya Loka Reddy sold 59,643 shares on March 27.
Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoter Kalpathi Suresh bought 69,000 shares between March 27-28