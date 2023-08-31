Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise As ICICI Bank, Infosys Lead; JFS Locked In 5% Upper Circuit

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. fell in trade after it had 13% equity change hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data.

About 1.06 crore shares exchanged hands. Verlinvest Asia PTE is the likely seller, which held 18.6% stake in the wine maker as of June 30, 2023, as per the terms of the deal reviewed by BQprime. The aggregate value of the trade is expected to be around Rs 539.2 crore. The buyers were not known immediately.

The scrip fell 2.75% at Rs 494.7 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., in comparison with a 0.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The share price fell 4.86% intraday, the most since Aug. 2, 2023.

The stock has risen 49.1% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 137 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.

Five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 12.4%.