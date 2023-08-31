BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise As ICICI Bank, Infosys Lead; JFS Locked In 5% Upper Circuit
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise As ICICI Bank, Infosys Lead; JFS Locked In 5% Upper Circuit

Live updates on India's equity markets on Thursday.

31 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
BQPrime
Representational Image (Photo: Freepik)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Aeroflex Industries Lists At A Premium Of 75.92% To IPO Price On NSE

  • Aeroflex Industries lists at Rs 190 apiece on the NSE, 75.92% premium to IPO price.

  • Aeroflex Industries lists at Rs Rs 197.40 apiece on the BSE, 82.78% premium to IPO price.

Source: Exchanges

Bharti Airtel Has 1.04 Crore Shares Traded In Two Bulks

  • 0.17% equity changes hands in two large trades.

  • 1.04 crore shares traded in price range of Rs 850 to Rs 850.85 apiece.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg


Tata Steel Has 36.6 Lakh Shares Traded In Two Bulks

  • 0.03% equity changes hands in two large trades.

  • 36.6 lakh shares traded in price range of Rs 122.85 to Rs 123 apiece.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg

Tata Steel Has 53.63 Lakh Shares Traded In A Large Trade

  • 0.04% equity changes hands in a large trade

  • 53.63 lakh shares traded at Rs 122.50 apiece

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately

Source: Bloomberg


Sula Vineyards Shares Tumble Over 4% After Large Trade

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. fell in trade after it had 13% equity change hands in a large trade, according to Bloomberg data.

About 1.06 crore shares exchanged hands. Verlinvest Asia PTE is the likely seller, which held 18.6% stake in the wine maker as of June 30, 2023, as per the terms of the deal reviewed by BQprime. The aggregate value of the trade is expected to be around Rs 539.2 crore. The buyers were not known immediately.

The scrip fell 2.75% at Rs 494.7 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., in comparison with a 0.07% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The share price fell 4.86% intraday, the most since Aug. 2, 2023.

The stock has risen 49.1% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 137 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.

Five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 12.4%.