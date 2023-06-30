Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; BPCL, Power Grid, Tata Communications In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 30.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
U.S. FDA Issues Fresh Observations To Aurobindo Pharma Following Plant Inspection
Aurobindo Pharma's Anakapalle plant has been issued fresh observations after a U.S. FDA inspection.
Cleaning and storage of manufacturing equipment is 'deficient'.
Lab controls are not scientifically sound and don't have appropriate specification.
Sampling tools are not cleaned and maintained to prevent contamination at the plant.
Raw materials stored in hot and humid conditions, not compliant with storage requirements.
Source: Bloomberg
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.4
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.84%
Brent crude down 0.11% at $74.26 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.03% at $69.84 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.16% at 19,181 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.32% at $30,496.50
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Vakrangee
Price Band Revised From 0% To 20%: Rain Industries
Ex-Date Dividend: Can Fin Homes, Greenlam Industries, Syngene International, Hitech Corporation, Welspun Enterprises, Vaibhav Global, Bajaj Finance, Maharashtra Scooters, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Nilkamal, Aegis Logistics, Escorts Kubota, Kuantum Papers, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sona BLW Precision Forging
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Sanginita Chemicals, Welspun Enterprises, Vaibhav Global, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Nilkamal
Record-Date Dividend: Can Fin Homes, Greenlam Industries, Syngene International, Bajaj Finance, Maharashtra Scooters, Bajaj Finserv, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Aegis Logistics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sona BLW Precision Forging
Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Rainbow Childrens Medicare
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: LG Balakrishnan & Bros
Bulk Deals
HDFC Life Insurance Company: HDFC bought 1.65 crore shares (0.77%) at Rs 674.87 apiece.
Adani Enterprises: SB Adani Family Trust sold 1.8 crore shares (1.6%) at Rs 2,300 apiece.
Adani Green Energy: Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 1.2 crore shares (0.75%) at Rs 920.05 apiece and Infinite Trade and Investment sold 4.6 crore shares (3%) at Rs 920.03 apiece.
Advanced Enzyme Technology: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 270 apiece and Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 25 lakh shares (2.3%) at Rs 270.08 apiece.
Bikaji Foods Intern: India 2020 Maharaja sold 60 lakh shares (2.4%) at Rs 422.67 apiece.
Syrma SGS Technology: South Asia Growth Fun II Holdings sold 10 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 460.47 apiece.
Zydus Wellness: Norges Bank sold five lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 1479 apiece.
Block Deals
IG Petrochemicals: Kamrup Enterprises sold 3.74 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 487.50 apiece and Shekhavati Investment Corporation bought 4.7 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 487.50 apiece.