Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; BPCL, Power Grid, Tata Communications In Focus

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; BPCL, Power Grid, Tata Communications In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 30.

30 Jun 2023, 8:11 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on its building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

U.S. FDA Issues Fresh Observations To Aurobindo Pharma Following Plant Inspection

  • Aurobindo Pharma's Anakapalle plant has been issued fresh observations after a U.S. FDA inspection.

  • Cleaning and storage of manufacturing equipment is 'deficient'.

  • Lab controls are not scientifically sound and don't have appropriate specification.

  • Sampling tools are not cleaned and maintained to prevent contamination at the plant.

  • Raw materials stored in hot and humid conditions, not compliant with storage requirements.

Source: Bloomberg

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.4

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.84%

  • Brent crude down 0.11% at $74.26 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.03% at $69.84 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.16% at 19,181 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.32% at $30,496.50

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Vakrangee

  • Price Band Revised From 0% To 20%: Rain Industries

  • Ex-Date Dividend: Can Fin Homes, Greenlam Industries, Syngene International, Hitech Corporation, Welspun Enterprises, Vaibhav Global, Bajaj Finance, Maharashtra Scooters, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Nilkamal, Aegis Logistics, Escorts Kubota, Kuantum Papers, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sona BLW Precision Forging

  • Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Sanginita Chemicals, Welspun Enterprises, Vaibhav Global, Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Nilkamal

  • Record-Date Dividend: Can Fin Homes, Greenlam Industries, Syngene International, Bajaj Finance, Maharashtra Scooters, Bajaj Finserv, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Aegis Logistics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sona BLW Precision Forging

  • Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Rainbow Childrens Medicare

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: LG Balakrishnan & Bros

Bulk Deals

  • HDFC Life Insurance Company: HDFC bought 1.65 crore shares (0.77%) at Rs 674.87 apiece.

  • Adani Enterprises: SB Adani Family Trust sold 1.8 crore shares (1.6%) at Rs 2,300 apiece.

  • Adani Green Energy: Goldman Sachs Trust II-Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 1.2 crore shares (0.75%) at Rs 920.05 apiece and Infinite Trade and Investment sold 4.6 crore shares (3%) at Rs 920.03 apiece.

  • Advanced Enzyme Technology: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares (1%) at Rs 270 apiece and Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 25 lakh shares (2.3%) at Rs 270.08 apiece.

  • Bikaji Foods Intern: India 2020 Maharaja sold 60 lakh shares (2.4%) at Rs 422.67 apiece.

  • Syrma SGS Technology: South Asia Growth Fun II Holdings sold 10 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 460.47 apiece.

  • Zydus Wellness: Norges Bank sold five lakh shares (0.8%) at Rs 1479 apiece.

Block Deals

  • IG Petrochemicals: Kamrup Enterprises sold 3.74 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 487.50 apiece and Shekhavati Investment Corporation bought 4.7 lakh shares (1.5%) at Rs 487.50 apiece.

