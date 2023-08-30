Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By HDFC Bank, Infosys, RIL; Zomato Up 5% After Large Trade

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Wednesday after ending higher for the second session on Tuesday.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 236 points, or 0.36%, at 65,311.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 19,433.45.

Asian stocks rose as China’s largest banks reportedly prepare to cut interest rates and investors speculate that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening campaign.

News that Chinese state-owned lenders will reduce rates on the majority of the nation’s outstanding mortgages, as well as on deposits, boosted sentiment. Mainland China shares traded higher and the Hang Seng Index extended gains into a third day, with property stocks as the best performers. Australian stocks outperformed the region.

U.S. equity futures edged higher. On Tuesday, nearly 90% of the S&P 500 companies rose as the gauge closed just shy of 4,500. A rally in megacaps like Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. sent the Nasdaq 100 up more than 2%.