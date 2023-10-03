Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 3.
Broader Markets Open Mixed
The broader market indices opened mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.33%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.18% higher.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while three advanced. S&P BSE Oil & Gas and S&P BSE Metal fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,432 stocks rose, 1,084 declined, while 174 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Monday after ending the week down on Friday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2 points, or 0%, at 65,826.35 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 16 points or 0.08% lower at 19,622.40.
Shares declined in Asia after hawkish signaling from the Federal Reserve fueled a volatile session for the S&P 500.
Japanese and Australian stocks fell. Shares also fell at the open in Hong Kong as trading resumed after a holiday. U.S. stocks were little changed. China is in the midst of a week-long holiday.
Energy and financial stocks sold off Monday, erasing gains for the year in the S&P/Toronto Stock Exchange Composite Index. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 defied the negative sentiment, ending the day 0.8% higher, buoyed by firms including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp.
Sensex, Nifty Decline In Pre-Market Trade
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Rises
The yield on the 10-year bond opened 2 bps higher at 7.24% on Tuesday.
It closed at 7.22% on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg