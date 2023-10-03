Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag

The broader market indices opened mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.33%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.18% higher.

Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while three advanced. S&P BSE Oil & Gas and S&P BSE Metal fell the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,432 stocks rose, 1,084 declined, while 174 remained unchanged on the BSE.