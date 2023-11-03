Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank; I.T. Stocks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 3.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Friday after snapping two days of losses on Thursday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 362 points, or 0.57%, at 64,443.38 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 108 points or 0.56% higher at 19,241.
Shares in Asia advanced after further gains for U.S. stocks as investors adjusted to the prospect the Federal Reserve may be done with rate hikes.
Australian and South Korean equities advanced. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China also rose as the Golden Dragon index of U.S.-listed Chinese companies climbed 2% Thursday. Markets in Japan are closed Friday for a holiday.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 advanced 1.9%, its biggest one-day gain since April, and placed the benchmark on track for its best week since November last year. U.S. futures ticked lower in early Friday trading.
UCO Bank’s “Sweets For NPAs” Circular Suspended After Review
Nov. 1 circular calling for branch officials to give sweets to top 10 NPA account holders withdrawn.
Employee protest led to withdrawal.
Source: People In The Know
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trade
Source: Bloomberg