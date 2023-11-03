Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank; I.T. Stocks Advance

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Friday after snapping two days of losses on Thursday.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 362 points, or 0.57%, at 64,443.38 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 108 points or 0.56% higher at 19,241.

Shares in Asia advanced after further gains for U.S. stocks as investors adjusted to the prospect the Federal Reserve may be done with rate hikes.

Australian and South Korean equities advanced. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China also rose as the Golden Dragon index of U.S.-listed Chinese companies climbed 2% Thursday. Markets in Japan are closed Friday for a holiday.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 advanced 1.9%, its biggest one-day gain since April, and placed the benchmark on track for its best week since November last year. U.S. futures ticked lower in early Friday trading.