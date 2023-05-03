Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As PSU Banks, I.T. Drag

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. or IndiGo airlines hit a 52-week high in early trade on Wednesday as its domestic peer, Go First filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday evening.

Low-cost carrier Go First said on Tuesday that it was forced to file for bankruptcy proceedings due to the enormous damage caused by Pratt & Whitney’s "defective and failing engines."

Pratt & Whitney released a statement after Go First blamed the U.S. engine maker for insolvency. The statement said, "Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further."