Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As PSU Banks, I.T. Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 3.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Tata Steel Q4 Results: Shares Decline After Profit, Revenue Fall
Shares of Tata Steel Ltd. declined after analysts raised concerns about the impact of the U.K. operation on the company's bottom line.
Tata Steel Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.18% at Rs 62,961.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 60.827.2 crore)
Ebitda down 51.97% at Rs 7,219.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,711.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 11.47% vs 21.68% (Bloomberg estimate: 9.4%)
Net profit down 82.53% at Rs 1,704.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 330.4 crore)
The company declared a net profit of Rs 3.60 apiece for the fiscal 2023. Shareholders will vote on the same on July 5, 2023, and if approved, the dividend will be paid on and from July 10, 2023.
Shares of the company declined 0.59% to Rs 109.65 per share as of 9:28 a.m., compared to 0.45% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Of the 27 analysts tracking the stock, 14 maintain a 'buy', five suggest a 'hold', while one analyst recommends a 'sell', according to Cogencis data.
SpiceJet To Revive 25 Grounded Aircraft
To utilise better cash accruals from operations and hive-off of cargo business along with government's Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for it.
Already mobilised close to RS 400 crore for it.
Source: Press Release
Interglobe Aviation Shares Hit 52-Week High As Peer Go First Files For Bankruptcy
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. or IndiGo airlines hit a 52-week high in early trade on Wednesday as its domestic peer, Go First filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday evening.
Low-cost carrier Go First said on Tuesday that it was forced to file for bankruptcy proceedings due to the enormous damage caused by Pratt & Whitney’s "defective and failing engines."
Pratt & Whitney released a statement after Go First blamed the U.S. engine maker for insolvency. The statement said, "Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of our airline customers, and we continue to prioritize delivery schedules for all customers. P&W is complying with the March 2023 arbitration ruling related to Go First. As this is now a matter of litigation, we will not comment further."
Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. rose 5.15% to Rs 2,173.95 apiece, as of 9:40 a.m., in trade on Wednesday compared to 0.40% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock rose as much as 8.20% intraday, the most in almost a year since May 26, 2023. The stock hit a 52-week high to rise to Rs 2,236.95 apiece intraday.
Total traded volume stood at 25.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 84, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 10.6%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Outperform Larger Peers
The broader market indices opened higher and outperformed the larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.06%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.14%.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, eight sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,361 stocks rose 1,051 declined, and 110 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Tata Motors Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. and FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.