Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise Following Strong Asia Trade; Banks, Metals Advance

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded sharply in trade on Friday after closing at its lowest level in over four months on Thursday.

Asian markets were on course to snap a four-week losing streak on Friday as dovish comments from a Federal Reserve policy maker supported appetite for risk taking.

Hong Kong, Japanese and Australian shares rose after the S&P 500 jumped the most in more than two weeks when Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that the central bank could be in a position to pause rate hikes sometime this summer.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex opened up 329 points or 0.56% at 58,238.70 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 129 points or 0.75% higher at 17,451.25.