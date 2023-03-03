Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise Following Strong Asia Trade; Banks, Metals Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 3.
All Adani Group Company Stocks Jump In Trade
The markets regulator, SEBI has been directed by the apex court of India to expeditiously conclude the investigation pertaining to Adani-Hindenburg matter within two months and file a status report.
Shares of Adani Group companies climbed on Friday after all the stocks ended higher in trade for the second time sice Jan. 24, 2023 on the back of block trades, suggesting institutional investors were buying on Thursday.
All Adani Group company stocks advanced in trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Trade, Recoup Losses
Indian equity benchmarks rebounded sharply in trade on Friday after closing at its lowest level in over four months on Thursday.
Asian markets were on course to snap a four-week losing streak on Friday as dovish comments from a Federal Reserve policy maker supported appetite for risk taking.
Hong Kong, Japanese and Australian shares rose after the S&P 500 jumped the most in more than two weeks when Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that the central bank could be in a position to pause rate hikes sometime this summer.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex opened up 329 points or 0.56% at 58,238.70 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 129 points or 0.75% higher at 17,451.25.
Sensex, Nifty Rise At Pre-Open
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.41% on Friday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened by 32 paise to 82.27 against the greenback at open on Friday. It closed at 82.59 on Thursday.
Source: Bloomberg