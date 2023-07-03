Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Highs As HDFC Twins, M&M Lead

The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.41%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.80% higher.

Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Metal gaining the most. Only S&P BSE Realty declined.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,066 stocks rose, 651 declined, while 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE