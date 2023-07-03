Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Highs As HDFC Twins, M&M Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 3.
Paras Defence And Space Technologies Wins Rs 42.4 Crore Drone Order
Paras Aerospace, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, has won a Rs 42.4 crore contract from the Indian Farmer Fertiliser Cooperative.
Company will supply 400 agri-drones, including accessories, spares and training for drone pilots.
Source: Exchange filing
Sensex, Nifty, Nifty Bank At New Record Highs
As of 9:33 a.m., Sensex jumped 0.57% to a record high of 65,085.46 points. Nifty 50, on the other hand, rose 0.54% to 19.292.65 points.
Nifty Bank breached 45,000-mark to hit an intraday high of 45,083.85 points.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.41%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.80% higher.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced with S&P BSE Metal gaining the most. Only S&P BSE Realty declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,066 stocks rose, 651 declined, while 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., TCS Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and were negatively adding to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Life-Time Highs: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices scaled record highs in pre-market trades on Monday after scaling fresh highs in the previous week. Asian markets rose on Monday as positive momentum from gains on Wall Street and signs of moderating U.S. inflation extended this year’s rally in global stocks.
Japan’s Topix index was on course for another gain that has the index repeatedly setting fresh highs back as far as mid 1990. Equities were also higher in South Korea, Australia and China, with notable strength in Hong Kong-listed technology shares. Shares of Asian electric-vehicle makers and related suppliers climbed after Tesla Inc. delivering a record number of cars worldwide in the second quarter.
U.S. equity futures were flat in Asia’s early hours Monday. The Nasdaq 100 rose almost 2% last week and notched its best ever first-half of a year, with Apple Inc. hitting the $3 trillion milestone along the way. The S&P 500 reached the highest since April 2022 and posted its best first half since 2019.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 113.32 points or 0.18% at 64,831.88 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 58 points or 0.30% higher at 19,246.50.