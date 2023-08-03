Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As ICICI Bank, RIL, HUL Drag; Realty Drags
Live updates on India's equity markets on August 3.
Ambuja Cements Shares Rise After Acquiring Sanghi Industries At Enterprise Value Of Rs 5,000 Crore
Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd. opened higher after the company acquired Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal, valuing the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.
The Adani Group owned Ambuja Cements will acquire 14.66 crore shares of Sanghi Industries Ltd., representing 56.74% of the overall shareholding, from Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Sanghi, members of the Sanghi family and other promoter entities, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of the cement company were trading 0.47% higher at Rs 463.05 apiece as of 9:33 a.m., compared to a 0.03% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 1.65% intraday.
The stock has declined nearly 11.62% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 71, indicating stock may be overbought.
Of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintains 'buy', 11 suggests 'hold' and nine recommends 'sell'. The return potential of the stock implies a downside of 2% in the next 12 months
Vedanta Shares Fall Over 5% To A 10-Month Low After Twin Star Holdings Sells 4.4% Stake
Shares of Vedanta Ltd. fell to a 10-month low after 4.4% equity change hands in three large trades.
About 16.24 crore equity shares traded in three blocks as per Bloomberg data. Twin Star Holdings is the likely seller, seeking at least Rs 4,136 crore, according to people who have seen the terms of the deal and spoke to BQPrime on condition of anonymity.
There is a 180-day lockup on the seller, as the people mentioned above said. JPMorgan is the sole broker for the deal.
Shares of Vedanta Ltd. fell 4.21% to 260.7 apiece as of 9:22 a.m., as compared to 0.06% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip fell as much as 5.70% to Rs 256.65 apiece, the lowest level since Sept. 28, 2022. It has fallen 16.4% year-to-date.
Total traded volume stood at 7.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 28.3, implying that the stock maybe oversold.
Out of the 14 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and six suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 5.2%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Open Lower
The broader market indices opened lower; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.26%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.01% lower.
Eighteen the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined while S&P BSE Healthcare advanced. S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Metal fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,136 stocks rose, 936 declined, while 100 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Thursday after declining for the second consecutive session by over 1% on Wednesday. The yield on the 10-year government securities rose, whereas the rupee weakened.
Shares in Asia fell for a third day, following losses on Wall Street, as better-than-expected U.S. labor-market data boosted speculation the Federal Reserve will maintain its tight policy for longer.
Equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all declined, while those in mainland China were little changed. Taiwan’s markets are shut due to the approach of a typhoon. U.S. equity futures nudged higher in Asia.The Bank of England is expected to increase interest rates 25 basis points to 5.25% later today.
The S&P 500 declined 1.4%, its worst day since April, stemming a recent rally partly driven by investor demand for artificial intelligence stocks. That excitement appeared to abate as the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.2% and Qualcomm Inc. slid on a tepid revenue forecast in late Wednesday trading.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 232 points or 0.35% at 65,550.61 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 63 points or 0.32% lower at 19,463.75.