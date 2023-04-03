Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Gains As Reliance, Maruti, ONGC Leads

Indian equity benchmarks rose in trade on Monday following positive Asia trade and a surprise production cut from OPEC+. S&P BSE Sensex Index opened above 59,000-level aat pre-open, whereas NSE Nifty 50 Index was above 17,400 points.

However in FY23, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.74% while the Nifty 50 index declined 0.67% in the financial year 2022-2023.

U.S. equity futures slipped, the yen weakened, and the dollar climbed with treasury yields as the surprise production cut from OPEC+ sent oil prices about 7% higher.

The bumpy start to Monday trading and fears of rising prices contrast with the upbeat tone last week that came with turmoil in the banking sector receding and cooling in a key measure of the U.S. inflation.

The group’s decision to reduce output by more than 1 million barrels a day is a jolt to markets that had been looking for a near-term peak in inflationary pressure.

Contracts for the S&P 500 fell slightly early on Monday, and those for the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.3% as positive sentiment from Friday ebbed. The S&P 500 jumped 3.5% last week, the most since November, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notched its biggest quarterly gain since June 2020.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 137 points or 0.23% at 59,128.95 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 68 points or 0.39% at 17,427.95.