Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open With Gains As Reliance, Maruti, ONGC Leads
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 3.
Tejas Networks Wins "Single Largest" Ever Order Worth Rs 696-Crore From BSNL
It won an advance purchase order to upgrade BSNL's pan India IP-MPLS based Access and Aggregation Network.
Company will supply, install and commission over 13,000 of its TJ1400 series of next-generation access and aggregation routers for a converged multi-service packet network.
This is company's single largest order till date.
Adani Group Company Stocks Trade Mixed
Most Adani group company stocks declined in early trade on Monday, only Adani Power Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Green Energy advanced in trade.
Broader Markets Trade Higher
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.41% whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.72%.
Fifteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Oil and Gas and S&P BSE Teck declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 1,839 stocks rose 570 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
ONGC Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and HDFC Life Insurance Co. were the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50 gauge.
BPCL Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. were the top losers of the gauge.
Sensex, Nifty Gain At The Opening Bell
Indian equity benchmarks rose in trade on Monday following positive Asia trade and a surprise production cut from OPEC+. S&P BSE Sensex Index opened above 59,000-level aat pre-open, whereas NSE Nifty 50 Index was above 17,400 points.
However in FY23, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.74% while the Nifty 50 index declined 0.67% in the financial year 2022-2023.
U.S. equity futures slipped, the yen weakened, and the dollar climbed with treasury yields as the surprise production cut from OPEC+ sent oil prices about 7% higher.
The bumpy start to Monday trading and fears of rising prices contrast with the upbeat tone last week that came with turmoil in the banking sector receding and cooling in a key measure of the U.S. inflation.
The group’s decision to reduce output by more than 1 million barrels a day is a jolt to markets that had been looking for a near-term peak in inflationary pressure.
Contracts for the S&P 500 fell slightly early on Monday, and those for the Nasdaq 100 declined 0.3% as positive sentiment from Friday ebbed. The S&P 500 jumped 3.5% last week, the most since November, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 notched its biggest quarterly gain since June 2020.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 137 points or 0.23% at 59,128.95 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 68 points or 0.39% at 17,427.95.