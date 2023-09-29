Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Emami, ICRA In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 29.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
FTSE To Hold India Bonds In Watch List For Consideration Of EM Index Inclusion
Areas for improvement in India government bond market structure remain largely unchanged from March 2023 review.
Areas for improvement include efficiency of FPI registration, settlement cycle, trade matching and tax clearance.
FTSE Russell to continue dialogue with RBI and seek feedback from market participants.
Alert: India was placed in watch list for index inclusion in March 2021.
Source: FTSE statement
MCX Says SEBI Advised Exchange To Keep Proposed Launch Of CDP In Abeyance
SEBI has advised the Exchange to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance.
Exchange will continue to conduct CDP mock tests pending further directions in the matter from SEBI.
Writ petitions filed by CFMA on CDP pending before Madras High Court for disposal.
Exchange is ready and keen to go-live as soon as permitted.
Source: Exchange Filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 106
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.60%
Brent crude down 0.22% at $95.17 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.38% at $92.06 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up down 18.5 points or 0.09% at 19,638.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.20% at $27,035.38
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Bajaj Electricals
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Omaxe, Nelcast, Senco Gold, and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Brightcom Group
Insider Trades
Adani Power: Promoter Ardour Investment Holding bought 1.81 crore shares between Sept. 26 and 27.
360 One WAM: Promoters Ardent Impex sold 10 lakh shares, and Madhu Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani sold 5 lakh shares each on Sept. 27.
Pledge Share Details
Go Fashion: Promoter Rahul Saraogi revoked a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Aug. 31 and created a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Sept. 1.
Emami: Promoter Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 31 lakh shares on Sept. 25.