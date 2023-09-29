BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Emami, ICRA In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Open; Adani, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Emami, ICRA In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 29.

29 Sep 2023, 8:11 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BSE building (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The BSE building (Source: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

FTSE To Hold India Bonds In Watch List For Consideration Of EM Index Inclusion

  • Areas for improvement in India government bond market structure remain largely unchanged from March 2023 review.

  • Areas for improvement include efficiency of FPI registration, settlement cycle, trade matching and tax clearance.

  • FTSE Russell to continue dialogue with RBI and seek feedback from market participants.

  • Alert: India was placed in watch list for index inclusion in March 2021.

Source: FTSE statement

ADVERTISEMENT

MCX Says SEBI Advised Exchange To Keep Proposed Launch Of CDP In Abeyance

  • SEBI has advised the Exchange to keep the proposed Go-Live of CDP in abeyance.

  • Exchange will continue to conduct CDP mock tests pending further directions in the matter from SEBI.

  • Writ petitions filed by CFMA on CDP pending before Madras High Court for disposal.

  • Exchange is ready and keen to go-live as soon as permitted.

Source: Exchange Filing


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 106

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.60%

  • Brent crude down 0.22% at $95.17 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.38% at $92.06 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up down 18.5 points or 0.09% at 19,638.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.20% at $27,035.38

ALSO READ

Asia Stocks Poised For Worst Quarter In A Year: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asia Stocks Poised For Worst Quarter In A Year: Markets Wrap
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Bajaj Electricals

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Omaxe, Nelcast, Senco Gold, and Shreyas Shipping & Logistics

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Brightcom Group


Insider Trades

  • Adani Power: Promoter Ardour Investment Holding bought 1.81 crore shares between Sept. 26 and 27.

  • 360 One WAM: Promoters Ardent Impex sold 10 lakh shares, and Madhu Jain and Venkataraman Rajamani sold 5 lakh shares each on Sept. 27.

Pledge Share Details

  • Go Fashion: Promoter Rahul Saraogi revoked a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Aug. 31 and created a pledge of 13.35 lakh shares on Sept. 1.

  • Emami: Promoter Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 31 lakh shares on Sept. 25.

ALSO READ

Saregama India Acquires Majority Stake In Filtercopy, Dice Media Owner Pocket Aces

Opinion
Saregama India Acquires Majority Stake In Filtercopy, Dice Media Owner Pocket Aces
Read More





Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT