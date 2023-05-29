Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As M&M, HDFC, TCS, Lead; NBFCs Advance

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd. jumped the most in over three years after ICICI Bank announced that it plans to raise its shareholding in the company by 4%, according to an exchange filing by the lender on Sunday.

The bank already holds a 48.02% stake in ICICI Lombard, and it plans to acquire at least 2.5% of the above 4% before Sept. 9, 2024. Earlier in March, ICICI Bank had been granted an extension by the Reserve Bank of India for reducing the bank’s shareholding in ICICI Lombard to less than 30% by Sept. 9, 2024.

The decision to raise the bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard was approved by the bank's board of directors on Sunday.

The board has also approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the bank for a period of two years—staring on Dec. 23—subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.