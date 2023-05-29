Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As M&M, HDFC, TCS, Lead; NBFCs Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 29.
Ahluwalia Contracts Shares Rise Most In Over 13 Years After Q4 Profit
Shares of Ahluwali Contracts (India) Ltd. surged the most in 13 years on Monday after its profit jumped in fourth quarter.
The company's net profit surged 70.5% year-on-year to Rs 72.21 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing.
Ahluwalia Contracts Q4 FY23 (YoY)
Revenues up 18.08% at Rs 863.1 crore.
Ebitda up 73.37% at Rs 110.3 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.77% versus 8.70%
Net profit up 70.50% at Rs 72.2 crore.
Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts surged 15.25% to Rs 606.95 apiece, compared to a 0.58% gain in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:27 a.m. The stock rose 17.47% intraday, the most in over 13 years since Feb. 1, 2010.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 24.5 times its monthly average.
Of the 11 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.9%.
ICICI Bank To Raise Stake In ICICI Lombard General Insurance By Up To 4%
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd. jumped the most in over three years after ICICI Bank announced that it plans to raise its shareholding in the company by 4%, according to an exchange filing by the lender on Sunday.
The bank already holds a 48.02% stake in ICICI Lombard, and it plans to acquire at least 2.5% of the above 4% before Sept. 9, 2024. Earlier in March, ICICI Bank had been granted an extension by the Reserve Bank of India for reducing the bank’s shareholding in ICICI Lombard to less than 30% by Sept. 9, 2024.
The decision to raise the bank's shareholding in ICICI Lombard was approved by the bank's board of directors on Sunday.
The board has also approved the re-appointment of Sandeep Batra as Executive Director of the bank for a period of two years—staring on Dec. 23—subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd. rose 11.55% to Rs 1,227 apiece, as of 10:02 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to 0.49% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock gained as much as 14.16% intraday, the most in over three years or 37 months since April 7, 2020. Total traded volume stood at 19.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 26 analysts tracking the company, 19 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 10.1%.
M&M Shares Gain The Most In Nearly 10 Months
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. rose 3.35% to Rs 1,324.8 apiece, as of 9:44 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to 0.66% advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock gained as much as 5.32% intraday, the most in nearly 10 months since August 1, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 9.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73.9, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 46 analysts tracking the company, 40 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and one suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 17.1%.
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader markets indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.21%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.27%.
Six out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 14 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,856 stocks rose 969 declined, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.
