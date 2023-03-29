Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Eke Gains At Opening Bell; PSU Banks, Energy Stocks Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 29.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Larsen & Toubro Wins 'Large' Orders For Its Minerals, Metals Business
- Adani Group Stocks Recover After Mixed Opening
- Jindal Stainless Shares Gain On New Yaking Stake Acquisition
- South Indian Bank Falls Most In Over 27 Months As MD & CEO Refuses To Be Re-Elected
- HCC Completes Sale Of Baharampore-Farakka Highways For Rs 1,323-Crore
Larsen & Toubro Wins 'Large' Orders For Its Minerals, Metals Business
Larsen & Toubro secured an order to set up 5 LTPA fertiliser plant, on engineering and procurement basis, for Hindustan Zinc at Rajasthan.
It won order from Bharat Aluminium Co. to expand capacity by 435 KTPA of Aluminium Smelter Complex at BALCO Korba in Chattisgarh.
L&T classifies orders with value ranged from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore as 'large'.
Source: Exchange filing
Adani Group Stocks Recover After Mixed Opening
Adani Group refuted the reports in separate statements Tuesday, calling a publication's claims as “baseless speculation.”
Later in the day, the company addressed another report, saying it had paid off share-backed financing amounting to $2.15 billion and that the stock pledged for those facilities had been released.
Adani spokesman Jugeshinder Singh earlier tweeted that the report was a “deliberate misrepresentation.”
Stocks of Adani Group company recovered in trade after a mixed opening as all ten stocks advanced.
Source: Bloomberg
Jindal Stainless Shares Gain On New Yaking Stake Acquisition
Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd. rose 2.09% to Rs 285.8 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.35%.
The company will acquire a 49% stake in Indonesia-based nickel pig iron company New Yaking Pte. Ltd. for $157 million (Rs 1,289.8 crore).
Scrip gained as much as 3.84% intraday, the most in three weeks since March 15, 2020.
Total traded volume stood at 0.8 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.5.
Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 5.4% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
South Indian Bank Falls Most In Over 27 Months As MD & CEO Refuses To Be Re-Elected
Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. fell 12.99% to Rs 14.4 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.4%.
The bank said in an exchange filing that it will constitute a search committee to identify candidates for the positions of MD and CEO after Murali Ramakrishnan requested not to be re-elected for the position.
Scrip plunged as much as 16.92% intraday, the most in over two years or 27 months since Dec. 22, 2020.
Total traded volume stood at 21 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 24, implying that the stock maybe oversold.
Out of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 52.8% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
HCC Completes Sale Of Baharampore-Farakka Highways For Rs 1,323-Crore
HCC Group closed its sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd. to Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. ltd. at Rs 1,323 crore, which includes SPV debt of Rs 646 crore.
HCC Group is to receive a total of Rs 941 crore in two tranches.
HCC will also be entitled to a revenue share from BFHL over the entire concession period.
Source: Exchange Filing