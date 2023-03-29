Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Eke Gains At Opening Bell; PSU Banks, Energy Stocks Decline

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Eke Gains At Opening Bell; PSU Banks, Energy Stocks Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 29.
BQPrime
29 Mar 2023, 8:18 AM IST
The NSE and SEBI headquarters in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photograph: BloombergQuint)
Larsen & Toubro Wins 'Large' Orders For Its Minerals, Metals Business

  • Larsen & Toubro secured an order to set up 5 LTPA fertiliser plant, on engineering and procurement basis, for Hindustan Zinc at Rajasthan.

  • It won order from Bharat Aluminium Co. to expand capacity by 435 KTPA of Aluminium Smelter Complex at BALCO Korba in Chattisgarh.

  • L&T classifies orders with value ranged from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore as 'large'.

Source: Exchange filing

Adani Group Stocks Recover After Mixed Opening 

Adani Group refuted the reports in separate statements Tuesday, calling a publication's claims as “baseless speculation.”

Later in the day, the company addressed another report, saying it had paid off share-backed financing amounting to $2.15 billion and that the stock pledged for those facilities had been released. 

Adani spokesman Jugeshinder Singh earlier tweeted that the report was a “deliberate misrepresentation.”

Stocks of Adani Group company recovered in trade after a mixed opening as all ten stocks advanced.

Source: Bloomberg


Jindal Stainless Shares Gain On New Yaking Stake Acquisition

Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd. rose 2.09% to Rs 285.8 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.35%.

The company will acquire a 49% stake in Indonesia-based nickel pig iron company New Yaking Pte. Ltd. for $157 million (Rs 1,289.8 crore).

Scrip gained as much as 3.84% intraday, the most in three weeks since March 15, 2020.

Total traded volume stood at 0.8 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.5.

Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, seven maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 5.4% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

South Indian Bank Falls Most In Over 27 Months As MD & CEO Refuses To Be Re-Elected 

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. fell 12.99% to Rs 14.4 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.4%.

The bank said in an exchange filing that it will constitute a search committee to identify candidates for the positions of MD and CEO after Murali Ramakrishnan requested not to be re-elected for the position.

Scrip plunged as much as 16.92% intraday, the most in over two years or 27 months since Dec. 22, 2020.

Total traded volume stood at 21 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 24, implying that the stock maybe oversold.

Out of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, and two recommend a 'hold' on the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 52.8% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing


HCC Completes Sale Of Baharampore-Farakka Highways For Rs 1,323-Crore

  • HCC Group closed its sale of Baharampore-Farakka Highways Ltd. to Cube Highways and Infrastructure V Pte. ltd. at Rs 1,323 crore, which includes SPV debt of Rs 646 crore.

  • HCC Group is to receive a total of Rs 941 crore in two tranches.

  • HCC will also be entitled to a revenue share from BFHL over the entire concession period.

Source: Exchange Filing




















