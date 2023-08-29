Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; RIL Drags

The scrip fell 1.94% to Rs 853.5 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., as compared to a 0.23% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 2.51% intra-day.

It has risen 5.92% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.5.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a buy rating, three recommend a hold and four suggest a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 13.9%.