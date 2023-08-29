Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; RIL Drags

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; RIL Drags
Live updates on India's equity markets on Tuesday.

29 Aug 2023, 9:55 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building with (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Tata Power Unit Signs PDA With Anand Group

  • In power delivery agreement for 4.4 MW AC with the Anand Group

  • Aims to generate 10 million units of clean energy through renewable sources

  • Expected to eliminate nearly 5500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually

  • Note: : Tata Power Renewable Energy is subsidiary of Tata Power

Source: Excahnge Filing

Bharti Airtel Shares Tumbler Over 2% After Large Trade

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. declined in trade after 0.2% equity or 95.5 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade, as per Bloomberg data. The large trade took place at Rs 860.95 per share. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

The scrip fell 1.94% to Rs 853.5 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., as compared to a 0.23% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 2.51% intra-day.

It has risen 5.92% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.5.

Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a buy rating, three recommend a hold and four suggest a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 13.9%.


SJVN Hit Record High After Large Trade, Rs 1,900 Crore Order Win 

Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit a record high in trade after 11 lakh change hands in a large trade, as per Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Furthermore, the state-run power company's unit, SJVN Green Energy, bagged a deal from APDCL for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW in Assam. The cost of the project is Rs 1,900 crore.

The scrip has risen 3.13% to Rs 62.7 apiece as of 9:33 a.m., as compared to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 4.93% to hit a record high at Rs 63.8 apiece.

It has risen 83.07% in the last six months since its listing. The total traded volume stood at 6.1 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.7.

Five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 0.9%.

Bharti Airtel Has 0.2% Equity Change Hands In A Large Trade

  • 0.2% equity changed hands in a large trade.

  • 95.5 lakh shares changed hand at Rs 860.95.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg


Jio Financial Services Has 5 Crore Shares Change Hands In Two Large Trades

  • 4.97 crore shares or 0.8% equity change hands in two large trades.

  • Shares traded in the range of Rs 208.75 to Rs 209.65.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg





















