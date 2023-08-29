Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As HDFC, ICICI Bank Lead; RIL Drags
Live updates on India's equity markets on Tuesday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Tata Power Unit Signs PDA With Anand Group
In power delivery agreement for 4.4 MW AC with the Anand Group
Aims to generate 10 million units of clean energy through renewable sources
Expected to eliminate nearly 5500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually
Note: : Tata Power Renewable Energy is subsidiary of Tata Power
Source: Excahnge Filing
Bharti Airtel Shares Tumbler Over 2% After Large Trade
Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. declined in trade after 0.2% equity or 95.5 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade, as per Bloomberg data. The large trade took place at Rs 860.95 per share. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
The scrip fell 1.94% to Rs 853.5 apiece as of 9:45 a.m., as compared to a 0.23% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock declined as much as 2.51% intra-day.
It has risen 5.92% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 54 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 39.5.
Of the 32 analysts tracking the company, 25 maintain a buy rating, three recommend a hold and four suggest a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 13.9%.
SJVN Hit Record High After Large Trade, Rs 1,900 Crore Order Win
Shares of SJVN Ltd. hit a record high in trade after 11 lakh change hands in a large trade, as per Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Furthermore, the state-run power company's unit, SJVN Green Energy, bagged a deal from APDCL for three solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 320 MW in Assam. The cost of the project is Rs 1,900 crore.
The scrip has risen 3.13% to Rs 62.7 apiece as of 9:33 a.m., as compared to a 0.15% advance in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 4.93% to hit a record high at Rs 63.8 apiece.
It has risen 83.07% in the last six months since its listing. The total traded volume stood at 6.1 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.7.
Five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 0.9%.
