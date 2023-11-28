Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher As HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises Lead; Metals Up

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Monday following a two-day fall on Friday. The indices ended last week higher for the fourth time on Friday, the longest stretch of gains since July 21, 2023.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 94 points, or 0.14%, at 66,064.05 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 50 points or 0.25% higher at 19,844.65.

"Technically, after a promising uptrend, the market is seeing range-bound activity at higher levels," said Shrikant Chouhan – head equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

"Crossing 19,875 and 66,250 could act as a technical breakout, which may pull the market to 19,950-20,050 and 66,500-66,800. On the other hand, below 19,875 and 66,250 we may see a quick intraday correction till 19,800 and after that, it may gradually fall further towards 19,700-19,675 and 65,500-65,400 levels. Contra traders can place a long bet near 19,700 and 65,400 with a strict 50/100 points stop loss," he added.

Asian indices were mixed, tracking overnight losses in their Wall Street peers and a decline in crude oil prices on the expectation of further production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Japanese, Hong Kong and mainland shares fell, wherea South Korean markets rose in trade.

U.S. Treasuries were under pressure in a holiday-shortened session, with this month’s sizzling rally in global bonds showing signs of stalling, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 fell by 0.20% and 0.07%, respectively, on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.16%.