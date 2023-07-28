BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Adani, NDTV, Motherson, Marico, IOC In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Adani, NDTV, Motherson, Marico, IOC In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 28.

28 Jul 2023, 8:34 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Signage of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) on its building in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Trade Talk :Will Nifty Extend Gains In August Series?

video
August Series To See Consolidation: Trade Setup

video

BPEA EQT To Acquire Majority Stake In Indira IVF

  • To acquire acquire majority stake in Indira IVF.

  • Stake will be acquired from TA Associates and Indira IVF's founders.

Source: Company Statement

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.7

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.98%

  • Brent crude up 0.52% at $83.80 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.44% at $79.74 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 3 points or 0.01% at 19,766.5 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.39% at $29,257.05

Trading Tweaks:

  • Price Band Revised From No Band to 20%: Intellect Design Arena

  • Ex-Date Dividend: Cosmo First, Elgi Equipments, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Indigo Paints, Indian Energy Exchange, TCI Express, Bajaj Electricals, ICRA, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Motors, Transformers And Rectifiers, Union Bank of India, Sobha, Info Edge (India), Mukand, Rane Holdings, Jtekt India, Galaxy Surfactants, TCPL Packaging, Godrej Agrovet, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Ugar Sugar Works, Amara Raja Batteries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Nesco, Aarti Industries, WPIL.

  • Ex-date Interim Dividend: 360 One Wam, Xchanging Solutions.

  • Ex-date AGM: Cosmo First, Indigo Paints, TCI Express, Bajaj Electricals, ICRA, Transformers And Rectifiers, Union Bank of India, Mukand, Rane Holdings, Amber Enterprises, TCPL Packaging, Godrej Agrovet, Ugar Sugar Works, VA Tech Wabag, Amara Raja Batteries, Nesco, Delta Corp.

  • Ex-date Buyback: Ashiana Housing

  • Record-date Dividend: Equitas Small Finance Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Oil Corporation, Sobha, Galaxy Surfactants, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Industries.

  • Record date Interim Dividend: 360 One Wam, Xchanging Solutions.

  • Record-date Buyback: Ashiana Housing.

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Oriental Aromatics, SEPC, and Jyothy Labs

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Agarwal Industrial Corporation

Who's Meeting Whom?

Anand Rathi Wealth: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.

