Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Adani, NDTV, Motherson, Marico, IOC In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 28.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Trade Talk :Will Nifty Extend Gains In August Series?
August Series To See Consolidation: Trade Setup
BPEA EQT To Acquire Majority Stake In Indira IVF
To acquire acquire majority stake in Indira IVF.
Stake will be acquired from TA Associates and Indira IVF's founders.
Source: Company Statement
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.7
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.98%
Brent crude up 0.52% at $83.80 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.44% at $79.74 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 3 points or 0.01% at 19,766.5 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.39% at $29,257.05
Trading Tweaks:
Price Band Revised From No Band to 20%: Intellect Design Arena
Ex-Date Dividend: Cosmo First, Elgi Equipments, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Indigo Paints, Indian Energy Exchange, TCI Express, Bajaj Electricals, ICRA, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Motors, Transformers And Rectifiers, Union Bank of India, Sobha, Info Edge (India), Mukand, Rane Holdings, Jtekt India, Galaxy Surfactants, TCPL Packaging, Godrej Agrovet, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Ugar Sugar Works, Amara Raja Batteries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Nesco, Aarti Industries, WPIL.
Ex-date Interim Dividend: 360 One Wam, Xchanging Solutions.
Ex-date AGM: Cosmo First, Indigo Paints, TCI Express, Bajaj Electricals, ICRA, Transformers And Rectifiers, Union Bank of India, Mukand, Rane Holdings, Amber Enterprises, TCPL Packaging, Godrej Agrovet, Ugar Sugar Works, VA Tech Wabag, Amara Raja Batteries, Nesco, Delta Corp.
Ex-date Buyback: Ashiana Housing
Record-date Dividend: Equitas Small Finance Bank, Zydus Lifesciences, Indian Energy Exchange, Indian Oil Corporation, Sobha, Galaxy Surfactants, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, DLF, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aarti Industries.
Record date Interim Dividend: 360 One Wam, Xchanging Solutions.
Record-date Buyback: Ashiana Housing.
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Oriental Aromatics, SEPC, and Jyothy Labs
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Agarwal Industrial Corporation
Who's Meeting Whom?
Anand Rathi Wealth: To meet investors and analysts on July 31.