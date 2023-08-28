Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; L&T, BEL, BEML, Linde India, IndoStar Finance In Focus

Emami: Promoter Diwakar Finvest released a pledge of 38 lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22, and Suraj Finvest released a pledge of 8 lakh shares on Aug. 21 and created a pledge of 10 lakh shares on Aug. 23.

Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal released a pledge of 83,304 shares on Aug. 24.