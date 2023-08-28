BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; L&T, BEL, BEML, Linde India, IndoStar Finance In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; L&T, BEL, BEML, Linde India, IndoStar Finance In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Monday.

28 Aug 2023, 8:33 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BSE (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
BSE (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Highest Put OI For Nifty At 19,000, Followed By 19,300: Trade Setup

Trade Talk: All Eyes On RIL's 46th AGM: What To Expect?

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.1

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.24%

  • Brent crude down 0.13% at $84.37 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.10% at $79.75 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 35 points or 0.18% at 19,272 as of 7:48 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.25% at $26,017.79

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Centum Electronics

  • Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Redtape

  • Ex-date Dividend: Bannari Amman Sugars, Precision Wires India

  • Ex-date AGM: Bannari Amman Sugars, Indian Energy Exchange, Precision Wires India

  • Move into the Short-Term ASM Framework: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Prakash Industries, Vascon Engineers, Yatharth Hospital

  • Move Out of the Short-Term ASM Framework: LT Foods, Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning India, and JSW Energy

Pledge Share Details

Emami: Promoter Diwakar Finvest released a pledge of 38 lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22, and Suraj Finvest released a pledge of 8 lakh shares on Aug. 21 and created a pledge of 10 lakh shares on Aug. 23.

Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal released a pledge of 83,304 shares on Aug. 24.

