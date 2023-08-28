Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; L&T, BEL, BEML, Linde India, IndoStar Finance In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Monday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.1
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.24%
Brent crude down 0.13% at $84.37 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.10% at $79.75 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 35 points or 0.18% at 19,272 as of 7:48 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.25% at $26,017.79
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Centum Electronics
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: Redtape
Ex-date Dividend: Bannari Amman Sugars, Precision Wires India
Ex-date AGM: Bannari Amman Sugars, Indian Energy Exchange, Precision Wires India
Move into the Short-Term ASM Framework: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Prakash Industries, Vascon Engineers, Yatharth Hospital
Move Out of the Short-Term ASM Framework: LT Foods, Johnson Controls, Hitachi Air Conditioning India, and JSW Energy
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Diwakar Finvest released a pledge of 38 lakh shares between Aug. 21 and 22, and Suraj Finvest released a pledge of 8 lakh shares on Aug. 21 and created a pledge of 10 lakh shares on Aug. 23.
Ajanta Pharma: Promoter Ravi Agrawal released a pledge of 83,304 shares on Aug. 24.