Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Axis, Wipro, ACC, UltraTech, GCPL In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open; Axis, Wipro, ACC, UltraTech, GCPL In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on April 28.

28 Apr 2023, 8:18 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
National Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.5

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.52%

  • Brent crude up 0.26% to $78.57 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.24% to $74.94 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.45% at 18,074 as of 8:16 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.49% at $29,488.98

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Interim Dividend: HCL Technologies

  • Record-Date Interim Dividend: HCL Technologies

  • Ex-Date Special Dividend: Jindal Stainless, Sanofi India

  • Record-Date Special Dividend: Jindal Stainless, Sanofi India

  • Price Band Revised From 0% To 20%: Honeywell Automation India

  • Move In Short-Term ASM Framework: Indiabulls Real Estate

  • Move Out Short-Term ASM Framework: DB Realty, Precision Camshafts

Bulk Deals

  • Esab India: Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 3.27 lakh shares (2.12%), PGIM India Mutual Fund 3.28 lakh shares (2.13%) at Rs 3,345.25 apiece.

Block Deals

  • Radiant Cash Management Services: BNP Paribas bought 10.50 lakh shares (0.98%), Dovetail India Fund Class sold 10.50 lakh shares (0.98%) at Rs 95.50 apiece.

Stocks To Watch: Axis Bank, Wipro, ACC, UltraTech, GCPL, SBI, HDFC Bank, SpiceJet In Focus

  • Godrej Consumer Products/Raymond: Godrej Consumer Products has entered into an agreement to acquire the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care, along with the trademarks Park Avenue, KS, Kamasutra, and Premium, for Rs 2,825 crore through a slump sale.

  • IRB Infrastructure: The company has received a letter of award from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority for building an eight-lane outer ring road on a tolling, operation, maintenance, and transfer model. The company’s asset base will expand to over Rs 70,000 crore, and its O&M order book will grow by Rs 14,500 crore.

  • KNR Construction: The company signed a concession pact with the government for building a six-lane greenfield highway from greenfield highway from Marripudi to Somvarappadu of Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor in Andhra Pradesh.

  • State Bank of India: The bank has raised $750 million through senior unsecured fixed-rate notes with a maturity of five years and a coupon of 4.875%.

  • HDFC Bank: The board of the bank approved the appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as deputy managing director and Bhavesh Zaveri as executive director. Both appointments have been made for a term of three years, from April 19, 2023, to April 18, 2026.

  • HFCL: The company has received purchase orders worth Rs 65.72 crore from Reliance Retail for the supply of optical fibre cables "to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country."

  • SpiceJet: The airline has appointed Arun Kashyap, the chief technical officer at Air India, as its chief operating officer, effective June 12.

  • PI Industries: The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, PI Health Sciences, will acquire the Indian subsidiary of Therachem Research Medilab—TRM India—for $42 million, or Rs 343.37 crore. It will also acquire Solis Pharmachem for $3 million and Archimia for €34.2 million. The company will purchase certain identified products from PI Health Sciences US for $5 million.

  • Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation: The company has signed an MoU with the Border Security Force for comprehensive train booking and on-board catering services for paramilitary force personnel.

  • PDS: The company signed a long-term strategic partnership with Ted Baker in Europe to establish Ted Baker Design Group (TDG) as the brand’s global hub for design.

  • Punjab National Bank: The bank will participate in the rights issue of overseas subsidiary Druk PNB Bank to infuse Rs 72.82 crore.

  • Gujarat Gas: India Ratings and Research has upgraded its rating for long-term loans of the company to ‘IND AAA/Stable’ from ‘IND AA+/Positive’.

  • RattanIndia Enterprises: The company launched its first direct-to-consumer fashionwear brand, Fyltr, via its wholly owned subsidiary Neobrands.

