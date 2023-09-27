Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Suzlon In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 27.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Adani Ports Commences Cash Tender Offer For Up To $195 Million
Commences cash tender offer for up to $195 million in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 3.375% Senior Notes due 2024.
Purpose of tender offer is to partly prepay company’s near-term debt maturities.
After successful completion of this tender offer, company expects $325 million notes to remain outstanding .
Source: Exchange Filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 106.2
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.52%
Brent crude up 0.85% at $94.76 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.86% at $91.17 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 1 point, or 0.01%, at 19,733.5 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.37% at $26,245.75
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date AGM: Jaiprakash Associates.
Insider Trades
Venus Pipes & Tubes: Promoter Jayantiram Motiram Choudhary bought 5,000 shares on Sept. 26.
SJVN: The Promoter Government of India sold 19.33 lakh shares between Sept. 21 and 22.
ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 10,304 between Sept. 21 and 22.
Usha Martin: Promoter Neutral Publishing House bought 96,156 shares on Sept. 15.
Maharashtra Seamless: Promoter Global Jindal Fin-Invest bought 51,696 shares between Sept. 21 and 25.
Star Cement: Promoters Kamakhya Chamaria sold 22,099 shares, Vinay and Company sold 1.376 shares on Sept. 21, and Laxmi Chamaria sold 68,304 shares between Sept. 22 and 25.
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of five lakh shares on Sept 21.
Bulk Deals
Voltamp Transformers: Kunjal Lalitkumar Patel sold 12.14 lakh shares (12%) at Rs 4,633.09 apiece. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, NORDEA 1 SICAV, Manulife Global Fund India Equity Fund, Oxbow Master Fund, Vittoria Fund-OC, and Societe Generale bought 1.3 lakh shares (1.28%), 56,405 shares (0.55%), 61,076 shares (0.6%), 2.88 lakh shares (2.85%), 76,701 shares (0.75%), and 90,763 shares (0.9%), respectively, for Rs 4,632 apiece.
HLE Glascoat: Himanshu Khushalbhai Patel sold 10 lakh shares (1.46%) at Rs 505.84 apiece. Nilesh Khushalbhai Patel and Harsh Himanshubhai Patel sold 10.09 lakh shares (1.48%) and 4.65 lakh shares (0.68%) for Rs 505 apiece. DSP Mutual Fund bought 24.01 lakh shares (3.52%) for Rs 505 apiece.
Manappuram Finance: Elizabeth Mathew bought 4.35 lakh shares (0.51%) of Rs 141.29 apiece.
Rama Steel Tubes: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 25 lakh shares (0.49%) at Rs 36.05 apiece. Jainam Broking bought and sold 63.76 lakh shares (1.26%) and 10.76 lakh shares (0.21%) at Rs 36.01 and Rs 36.07 apiece. Naresh Kumar Bansal sold 1.4 crore shares (2.76%) at Rs 36.01 apiece.