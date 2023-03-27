Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Healthcare Stocks Rise; Realty Drags

HDFC Ltd board approves the issuance of unsecured redeemable NCDs worth Rs 57,000 crore through various tranches. Debentures to be issued on a private placement basis.

The board also announced an increase in the overall borrowing powers of the corporation from Rs. 6-lakh-crore to Rs. 6.50-lakh-crore. The said decision was taken since the outstanding borrowings of the Corporation as on date is approximately Rs. 5.70-lakh-crore and the Corporation would need to borrow further for its business purposes till the effective date of merger.

Shares of HDFC Ltd. rose 0.41% to Rs 2,570.35 apiece in trade on Monday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.58%. Scrip gained as much as 0.63% intraday.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing