Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Healthcare Stocks Rise; Realty Drags

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Healthcare Stocks Rise; Realty Drags
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 27.
27 Mar 2023, 8:22 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
Rajya Sabha Passes Finance Bill

  • The finance bill 2023 was passed in Rajya Sabha with one amendment

  • There was no discussion on the bill before it was returned to Lok Sabha

  • The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 11 am on 28th February, 2023

Source: Rajya Sabha Proceedings, Sansad TV

HDFC Board Approves Raising Rs 57,000-Crore Via NCDs

HDFC Ltd board approves the issuance of unsecured redeemable NCDs worth Rs 57,000 crore through various tranches. Debentures to be issued on a private placement basis.

The board also announced an increase in the overall borrowing powers of the corporation from Rs. 6-lakh-crore to Rs. 6.50-lakh-crore. The said decision was taken since the outstanding borrowings of the Corporation as on date is approximately Rs. 5.70-lakh-crore and the Corporation would need to borrow further for its business purposes till the effective date of merger.

Shares of HDFC Ltd. rose 0.41% to Rs 2,570.35 apiece in trade on Monday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.58%. Scrip gained as much as 0.63% intraday.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing


European Markets Trade Higher

Stocks Hitting 52-Week High And Low Intraday


Stocks In Focus: Pharma, Metals, HDFC & More





























Rishabh Mishra
