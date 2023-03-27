Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Healthcare Stocks Rise; Realty Drags
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 27.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Rajya Sabha Passes Finance Bill
The finance bill 2023 was passed in Rajya Sabha with one amendment
There was no discussion on the bill before it was returned to Lok Sabha
The Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 11 am on 28th February, 2023
Source: Rajya Sabha Proceedings, Sansad TV
HDFC Board Approves Raising Rs 57,000-Crore Via NCDs
HDFC Ltd board approves the issuance of unsecured redeemable NCDs worth Rs 57,000 crore through various tranches. Debentures to be issued on a private placement basis.
The board also announced an increase in the overall borrowing powers of the corporation from Rs. 6-lakh-crore to Rs. 6.50-lakh-crore. The said decision was taken since the outstanding borrowings of the Corporation as on date is approximately Rs. 5.70-lakh-crore and the Corporation would need to borrow further for its business purposes till the effective date of merger.
Shares of HDFC Ltd. rose 0.41% to Rs 2,570.35 apiece in trade on Monday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.58%. Scrip gained as much as 0.63% intraday.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing