Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 27.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trades
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 125 points or 0.19% at 66,832.49 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 73 points or 0.37% higher at 19,850.90.
Source: Bloomberg
Kalpataru Projects International Receives New Orders Worth Rs 2,261 Crore
Gets Rs 2,036 crore orders in transmission and distribution sector in overseas markets.
Bags Rs 225 crore cross country oil and gas pipeline project in India.
Source: Exchange Filing
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.08% on Thursday.
It closed at 7.09% on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency strengthened 7 paise to open at Rs 81.93 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.
Rupee closed at 82 on Wednesday.
Source: Bloomberg
Marginal Volatility In Trade Anticipated: Trade Setup
Global Cues
Trading Tweaks:
Block Deals
IPO Offerings: Yatharth Hospital
Earnings In Focus
Results Announced Post Market Hours On July 26
Stocks To Watch: Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, Tata Consumer, Dr. Reddy's In Focus
GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open
