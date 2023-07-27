BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's In Focus
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open; Tech Mahindra, RIL, Axis Bank, Dr. Reddy's In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 27.

27 Jul 2023, 9:09 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange (Source: BQPrime/Vijay Sartape)</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange (Source: BQPrime/Vijay Sartape)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Market Trades

  • At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 125 points or 0.19% at 66,832.49 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 73 points or 0.37% higher at 19,850.90.

Source: Bloomberg

Kalpataru Projects International Receives New Orders Worth Rs 2,261 Crore

  • Gets Rs 2,036 crore orders in transmission and distribution sector in overseas markets.

  • Bags Rs 225 crore cross country oil and gas pipeline project in India.

Source: Exchange Filing


Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

  • The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.08% on Thursday.

  • It closed at 7.09% on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency strengthened 7 paise to open at Rs 81.93 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.

  • Rupee closed at 82 on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg


Marginal Volatility In Trade Anticipated: Trade Setup

