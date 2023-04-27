Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile At Open As HDFC Life, HUL, JSW Steel Drag

The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.18%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.48%.

Seven out of the 10 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 12 advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,581 stocks rose 686 declined, and 104 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE