Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile At Open As HDFC Life, HUL, JSW Steel Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 27.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Adani Group Company Open Mixed
Adani Group company stocks opened mixed in trade, with NDTV Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and Adani Wilmar rising, while all the other group stocks declining in trade.
Broader Markets Outperform Larger Peers
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.18%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.48%.
Seven out of the 10 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 12 advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,581 stocks rose 686 declined, and 104 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd., were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Sensex, Nifty Off To A Volatile Start
Indian equity benchmarks started the trading day on Thursday on a voaltile note.
Asian stocks fell for a fifth day after U.S. shares declined in an echo of the prior session as concern over American regional banks outweighed better-than-expected technology earnings.
Equities in Japan, Australia and South Korea all dropped, while those in mainland China and Hong Kong fluctuated. The moves placed a gauge of the region’s equities on course for its longest run of daily losses this year.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both edged higher in Asia after results from Meta Platforms Inc. beat analyst estimates, pushing its shares 11% higher in after-hours trading.
On Wednesday, U.S. markets witnessed a second daily decline for the S&P 500 Index with all sectors except technology falling. The Nasdaq 100 edged higher, helped along by upbeat earnings from Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. late Tuesday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 15 points or 0.02% at 60,315.56 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 0.5 points or 0% at 17,813.10.
Sensex, Nifty Mixed At Pre-Open
Source: Bloomberg