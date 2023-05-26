Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As I.T. Stocks Gain; Adani Enterprises, NTPC, TechM Advance

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday after snapping two days of losses on Thursday.

Asian shares took a degree of support on Friday from progress in debt-ceiling talks while U.S. equity futures fell slightly after artificial intelligence stocks drove a rally in tech-stocks in the prior session. Shares rose in Japan and South Korea. Stocks were little changed in Australia while shares in mainland China fell slightly. Hong Kong’s market was closed for a public holiday.

Chip stocks in the Asian region extended their gains into a second day as Nvidia Corp.’s bullish sales forecast continued to buoy companies with exposure to AI. The AI frenzy saw the Nasdaq 100 rise 2.5% Thursday.

In the U.S., shares of Nvidia soared 24% after the company’s forecast related to AI surprised even the most optimistic analysts on Wall Street, propelling the company to the cusp of a $1 trillion market value. Fitch Ratings warned that the US’s AAA rating is under threat, though it still expects politicians will reach an agreement before time runs out.

According to Jefferies' GREED & fear note by Christopher Woods, they continue to take the view that it will only be a matter of time before the Sensex reaches the 100,000 level. Still like all long-term bull markets, the stock market will continue to climb the proverbial wall of worry. The Nifty Private Bank Index has outperformed the MSCI ACWI Banks Index by 1.364% since the index began on April 1, 2005. GREED and Fear also turns bullish on Zomato. An investment in Zomato will be introduced with a 4% weighting, while the investment in HDFC Life Insurance will be removed.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 113 points or 0.18% at 61,985.36 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher 47 points or 0.26% at 18,368.35.