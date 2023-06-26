Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Cautious Start; TCS, HDFC Life, Rail Vikas Nigam In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 26.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Trade Setup: SGX Nifty Stays Flat; Sensex, Nifty To Start Monday On Tepid Note
ICICI Bank To Consider Delisting Of ICICI Securities
ICICI Bank's board of directors will be meeting on June 29, 2023, to discuss the possible delisting of ICICI Securities' equity shares
Source: Exchange filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102.8
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.73%
Brent crude up 0.35% at $74.11 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.33% at $69.39 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.03% at 18,720 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.57% at $30,209.96
Trading Tweaks
Ex-Date Dividend/ Record-Date Dividend/Ex-Date Annual General Meeting/ Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Tata Communications
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology India
Block Deals
Landmark Cars: TPG Growth II SF PTE sold 44.56 lakh shares (11.09%), Unifi Capital bought 11.25 lakh shares (2.8%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 10.33 lakh shares (2.57%), Societe Generale bought 6.9 lakh shares (1.73%), Sanjay Karsandas Thakker sold 5.6 lakh shares (1.4%) and Goldman Sachs bought 2.7 lakh shares (0.7%) among others, at a price of Rs 658 apiece.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and Company sold 35 lakh shares (1.84%), Setu Securities bought 17 lakh shares (0.9%), Sahastraa Advisors bought 9.9 lakh shares (0.52%), and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 8 lakh shares (0.42%) at a price of Rs 295.25 apiece.
Easy Trip Planners: Wilson Holdings bought 6.25 crore shares (3.6%) and Nishant Pitti sold 6.25 crore shares.