Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Cautious Start; TCS, HDFC Life, Rail Vikas Nigam In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Cautious Start; TCS, HDFC Life, Rail Vikas Nigam In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on June 26.

26 Jun 2023, 8:19 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Photo: Bloomberg)</p></div>
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai. (Photo: Bloomberg)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Trade Setup: SGX Nifty Stays Flat; Sensex, Nifty To Start Monday On Tepid Note

video
ICICI Bank To Consider Delisting Of ICICI Securities

  • ICICI Bank's board of directors will be meeting on June 29, 2023, to discuss the possible delisting of ICICI Securities' equity shares

Source: Exchange filing


Global Cues 

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102.8

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.73%

  • Brent crude up 0.35% at $74.11 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.33% at $69.39 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.03% at 18,720 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.57% at $30,209.96

Trading Tweaks

  • Ex-Date Dividend/ Record-Date Dividend/Ex-Date Annual General Meeting/ Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Tata Communications   

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Kaynes Technology India

Block Deals

  • Landmark Cars: TPG Growth II SF PTE sold 44.56 lakh shares (11.09%), Unifi Capital bought 11.25 lakh shares (2.8%), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance bought 10.33 lakh shares (2.57%), Societe Generale bought 6.9 lakh shares (1.73%), Sanjay Karsandas Thakker sold 5.6 lakh shares (1.4%) and Goldman Sachs bought 2.7 lakh shares (0.7%) among others, at a price of Rs 658 apiece.

  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Shapoorji Pallonji and Company sold 35 lakh shares (1.84%), Setu Securities bought 17 lakh shares (0.9%), Sahastraa Advisors bought 9.9 lakh shares (0.52%), and BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 8 lakh shares (0.42%) at a price of Rs 295.25 apiece.

  • Easy Trip Planners: Wilson Holdings bought 6.25 crore shares (3.6%) and Nishant Pitti sold 6.25 crore shares. 

