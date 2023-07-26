BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Union Bank In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Union Bank In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 26.

26 Jul 2023, 8:30 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg</p></div>
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India. Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Orient Electric Sells 23 Acres Land Near Hyderabad

  • Sold 23 acres land near Hyderabad for Rs 35 crore.

Source: Exchange Filing

Consolidation Ahead Of Fed Meet To Continue: Trade Setup

video

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.4

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.89%

  • Brent crude down 0.25% at $83.39 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.24% at $79.39 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 0.15% or 30 points at 19,886.5 as of 7:44 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.27% at $29,152.07

Bulk Deals  

Gensol Engineering: Wellray Solar Industries sold two lakh shares (1.6%) at Rs 1,415.97 apiece.

SG Finserve: Ankur Singhal sold 2.5 lakh shares (0.6%) at Rs 562.11 apiece.

Inox Green Energy Services: Authum Investment and Infrastructure sold 15 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 63.6 apiece.

Trading Tweaks

Ex-Date Dividend: Goodyear India, Tube Investments of India, Orient Electric, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Cummins India, and 3M India

Ex-date AGM: Eveready Industries India, Goodyear India, Tube Investments of India, Orient Electric, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Cummins India, Firstsource Solutions

Record-Date Dividend: 3M India, Cummins India

Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Heritage Foods, Dodla Dairy, Jagran Prakashan

Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: PIX Transmissions, Beekay Steel Industries:

IPO Offering: Yatharth Hospital And Trauma Care Services

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will launch its initial public offering on July 26. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer-for-sale of 65.51 lakh shares.

Yatharth Hospital raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 68.6 lakh shares at Rs 300 apiece. ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Goldman Sachs are among the major investors.

