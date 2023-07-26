Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Union Bank In Focus

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will launch its initial public offering on July 26. The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 490 crore and an offer-for-sale of 65.51 lakh shares.

Yatharth Hospital raised Rs 206 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allocated 68.6 lakh shares at Rs 300 apiece. ICICI Prudential, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life, BNP Paribas, HSBC, and Goldman Sachs are among the major investors.