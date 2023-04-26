Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile At Open As JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, RIL Drag

The broader market indices opened mixed; S&P BSE MidCap Index was lower by 0.17%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.12%.

Nine out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 10 sectors advanced in trade.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,276 stocks rose 952 declined, and 91 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE