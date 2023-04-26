Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile At Open As JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, RIL Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 26.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Adani Group Company Stocks Open Mixed
Adani Group company stocks opened mixed in trade, with Adani Green Energy Ltd., ACC Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., NDTV Ltd. and Adani Total Gas Ltd. rose, while all the other group stocks declined in trade.
Broader Markets Open Mixed
The broader market indices opened mixed; S&P BSE MidCap Index was lower by 0.17%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.12%.
Nine out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 10 sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,276 stocks rose 952 declined, and 91 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
IndusInd Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Sensex, Nifty Off To A Volatile Start
Indian equity benchmarks were muted at the opening bell amid volatility on Wednesday after rising for four consecutive sessions on Tuesday.
Asian markets fell following declines in the U.S. benchmarks as fears of a banking crisis resurfaced. Robust earnings from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. buoyed U.S. futures.
Sentiment was better in South Korea after battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. posted first-quarter net income that beat analysts’ estimates and Apple Inc.-supplier SK Hynix Inc. forecast a rebound in the memory-chip sector later this year.
U.S. futures recovered from Tuesday’s losses following better-than-expected earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet after markets closed in New York. The S&P 500 had slid 1.6% Tuesday and the Nasdaq 100 ended 1.9% lower.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 43 points or 0.07% at 60,087.98 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 2 points or 0.01% at 17,767.30.
Sensex, Nifty Decline At Pre-Open
Source: Bloomberg