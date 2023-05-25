Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile As Metals Decline; RIL, HDFC, Tata Motors Drag

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. rose the most in a week despite revenue and profit miss as the company sales grew over the last two financial years, further to the company's IPO.

According to a press release issued by the company, "Over the last two financial years, and further to the IPO, our revenue from operations grew from Rs 2,440 crore in FY21 to Rs 5,143 crore in FY23 and Ebitda expanded from Rs 156 crore to Rs 256 crore in the same period."

However, the fourth-quarter profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, fell due to high expenses and as inflation-weary shoppers curbed discretionary spending.

Consolidated net profit dropped 72% year-on-year to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 7.61-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

According to its press release, Nykaa's investment in technology and marketing has improved its platform capabilities to drive healthy new and repeat customer behaviour. "These investments have led to the order-to-visit conversions improving over the last two years," mentioned the press release.

"Visit conversions, as a north star metric, speak a lot towards the platform strength of our business and customer interest in Nykaa as a brand," said Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, MD, and CEO of Nykaa.