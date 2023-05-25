Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Volatile As Metals Decline; RIL, HDFC, Tata Motors Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 25.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Vedanta Further Pledges 3.3% Stake In Hindustan Zinc To Axis Trustee Services
Vedanta pledged 13.94 crore shares or 3.3% additional stake in its unit Hindustan Zinc Ltd. to Axis Trustee Services, increasing the latter's total pledge to 7.65%.
Previously, Axis Trustee had acquired 4.34% stake in Hindustan Zinc on April 27.
After the deal, Axis Trustee now holds 32.32 crore encumbered equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Source: Exchange filing
Nykaa Shares Gain Despite Q4 Miss As Sales Rise Steadily Since IPO
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. rose the most in a week despite revenue and profit miss as the company sales grew over the last two financial years, further to the company's IPO.
According to a press release issued by the company, "Over the last two financial years, and further to the IPO, our revenue from operations grew from Rs 2,440 crore in FY21 to Rs 5,143 crore in FY23 and Ebitda expanded from Rs 156 crore to Rs 256 crore in the same period."
However, the fourth-quarter profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, fell due to high expenses and as inflation-weary shoppers curbed discretionary spending.
Consolidated net profit dropped 72% year-on-year to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 7.61-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
According to its press release, Nykaa's investment in technology and marketing has improved its platform capabilities to drive healthy new and repeat customer behaviour. "These investments have led to the order-to-visit conversions improving over the last two years," mentioned the press release.
"Visit conversions, as a north star metric, speak a lot towards the platform strength of our business and customer interest in Nykaa as a brand," said Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, MD, and CEO of Nykaa.
Nykaa Q4 FY23 (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 34% at Rs 1301.73 crore Vs Rs 973.32 crore (BBG estimate: Rs 1350.99 crore)
Net profit fell 72% at Rs 2.41 crore Vs Rs 8.56 crore (BBG estimate: Rs 7.6 crore)
EBITDA up 84% to Rs 70.70 crore Vs Rs 38.52 crore (BBG estimate: Rs 70.7 crore)
Margins at 5.4% Vs 4% (BBG estimate: 5.2%)
Shares of Nykaa Ltd. rose 1.52% to Rs 126.9 apiece, as of 10:57 a.m., in trade on Thursday compared to 0.18% decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock gained as much as 2.32% intraday, the most in nearly a week since May 19, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 4.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.
Out of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and four suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 39.9%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
PTC Industries Unit Receives Israel Aerospace Industries' Approval For Supply Of Cast Components
Aerolloy Technologies Ltd. has received an approval from Israel Aerospace Industries for supply of cast components for Aerospace applications.
This is the first time that Israel Aerospace Industries is sourcing cast components from India.
Source: Exchange filing
Aptech Shares Hit Record High As Q4 Sales Jump Over 175% YoY
Shares of Aptech Ltd. hit a record high as the fourth quarter sales jumped over 175%, aiding Ebitda growth by over 260% year-on-year. The board also approved an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5, which means that the shareholders will receive two additional equity shares for every five shares held.
The company's revenue rose by 175.66% year-on-year to Rs 178.46 crore in the fourth quarter. This compares with the revenue of the same period in the previous fiscal, which stands at Rs 64.74 crore, according to its exchange filing.
It reported a jump in the net profit, up 30.53% year-on-year to Rs 33.35 crore compared with Rs 25.55 crore, in the same period a year back.
Aptech Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 175.66% at Rs 178.46 crore vs Rs 64.74 crore
Ebitda up 260.89% at Rs 34.97 crore vs Rs 9.69 crore
Ebitda margin at 19.6% vs 14.97%
Net profit up 30.53% at Rs 33.35 crore vs Rs 25.55 crore
The board approved issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 2:5. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for the fiscal 2023.
Shares of Aptech Ltd. rose 6.20% to Rs 513.05 apiece, as of 10:25 a.m., in trade on Thursday compared to 0.18% decline in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index.
The stock gained as much as 9.29% intraday, the most in over a week since May 18, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 16.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, implying that the stock maybe overbought.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Trident Shares Tumble Nearly 9% After Q4 Profit
Shares of Trident Ltd. fell most in a day in over six months after it reported a decline in its fourth-quarter profit.
The company's net profit declined 27.91% year-on-year to Rs 130.66 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing.
Trident Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenues down 15.86% at Rs 1,573.25 crore
Ebitda down 20.48% at Rs 268.52 crore
Ebitda margin at 17.07% vs 18.09%
Net profit down 27.91% at Rs 130.66 crore
The company declared first interim dividend of Rs 0.36 per share for the fiscal 2024, with June 1 as record date.
Shares of Trident fell 5.89% to Rs 32.73 apiece, compared to a slim gains in NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:52 a.m. The stock fell 8.92% intraday, the most in over six months since Nov. 14, 2022.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.2 times its monthly average.
Of the two analysts tracking the company, both maintained a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 21.9%.