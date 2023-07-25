Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 25.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.3
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.86%
Brent crude up 0.07% at $82.80 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.15% at $78.86 per barrel
GIFT Nifty down 0.07% or 14 points at 19,719 as of 8:20 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.23% at $29,077.57
Trading Tweaks
Ex-date Dividend: Carborundum Universal, Transport Corporation of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Kirloskar Brothers, Orient Cement, KEC International, Paushak
Ex-date Interim dividend: Bhansali Engineering Polymers
Ex-date AGM: Carborundum Universal, Transport Corporation of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, VIP Industries
Record date dividend: Kirloskar Brothers, Paushak, KEC International
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Sterling, and Wilson Renewable Energy
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: PC Jeweller.
Bulk Deals
Usha Martin: Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund bought 16.5 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 329.07 apiece.
Lloyds Metals And Energy: Om Hari Halan sold 35 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 560.93 apiece.
Earnings In Focus
Amber Enterprises India, Apollo Pipes, Asian Paints, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Auto, Cyient, CEAT, Delta Corp., Dixon Technologies (India), Jubilant FoodWorks, Jyothy Labs, KPIT Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Hitachi Energy India, RattanIndia Power, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Motors, Suzlon Energy, and UTI Asset Management Company.