Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start; Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 25.

25 Jul 2023, 8:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India.
The Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

PSU Banks See Buying Interest Even After Results: Trade Setup

video
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.3

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.86%

  • Brent crude up 0.07% at $82.80 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.15% at $78.86 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty down 0.07% or 14 points at 19,719 as of 8:20 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.23% at $29,077.57

Trading Tweaks 

  • Ex-date Dividend: Carborundum Universal, Transport Corporation of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Kirloskar Brothers, Orient Cement, KEC International, Paushak

  • Ex-date Interim dividend: Bhansali Engineering Polymers

  • Ex-date AGM: Carborundum Universal, Transport Corporation of India, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, VIP Industries

  • Record date dividend: Kirloskar Brothers, Paushak, KEC International

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: Transformers and Rectifiers (India), Sterling, and Wilson Renewable Energy

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: PC Jeweller.

Bulk Deals 

  • Usha Martin: Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund bought 16.5 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 329.07 apiece. 

  • Lloyds Metals And Energy: Om Hari Halan sold 35 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 560.93 apiece.

Earnings In Focus 

Amber Enterprises India, Apollo Pipes, Asian Paints, Aurionpro Solutions, Bajaj Auto, Cyient, CEAT, Delta Corp., Dixon Technologies (India), Jubilant FoodWorks, Jyothy Labs, KPIT Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Hitachi Energy India, RattanIndia Power, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Motors, Suzlon Energy, and UTI Asset Management Company.

