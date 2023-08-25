BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Open; RIL, Shoppers Stop, Airtel, Granules, BEL In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Lower Open; RIL, Shoppers Stop, Airtel, Granules, BEL In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Friday.

25 Aug 2023, 8:49 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE building (Photo: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Indiabulls Housing Finance Repays $275 Million External Commercial Borrowings

  • Repays $275 million external commercial borrowings to dealer banks.

Source: Exchange filing

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Bank Of India Approves Issue Price Of Rs 86.55 For Rs 5,000 Crore QIP

  • Approved August 24, 2023 as closing date for issue period of Rs 5,000 crore QIP

  • Approves Rs 86.55 per equity share QIP issue price

  • Issue price is at a discount of 4.99% to the floor price of Rs 91.10 per share

Source: Exchange filing


Trade Talk: What's In Store For OMCs For FY24

video
ADVERTISEMENT

Smallcap Pockets Of Paper, Textiles Finding Favour: Trade Setup

video

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Approves QIP

  • Fundraising committee approves raising Rs 200 crore via QIP.

  • Fundraising committee approves floor price of Rs 1,704.74 per share.

Source: Exchange filing










Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT