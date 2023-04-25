BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Higher Open; Bajaj Auto, Nestle, Persistent In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Higher Open; Bajaj Auto, Nestle, Persistent In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on April 25.

25 Apr 2023, 8:38 AM IST
BQPrime
A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)
KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

  • The local currency appreciated by 4 paise to open at 81.87 against the greenback on Tuesday.

  • It closed at 81.91 on Monday.

Source: Bloomberg

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines

  • The yield on the 10-year bond declined 2 bps to open at 7.08% on Tuesday.

  • It closed at 7.10% on Monday, the lowest in over seven months since Sept. 13, 2022, when it ended at 7.08%.

Source: Bloomberg


Nifty Yet To See A Visible Breakout Move: Trade Setup

Global Cues 

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.3

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.47%

  • Brent crude down 0.07% to $82.79 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.13% to $78.86 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.11% at 17,778.5 as of 08:00 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 0.32% at $27,372.29

Pledge Share Details

  • Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter K Nityananda Reddy created a pledge of 38.45 lakh shares between April 19-21.

