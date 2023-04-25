ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Indicates Higher Open; Bajaj Auto, Nestle, Persistent In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on April 25.
Indian Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar
The local currency appreciated by 4 paise to open at 81.87 against the greenback on Tuesday.
It closed at 81.91 on Monday.
Source: Bloomberg
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Declines
The yield on the 10-year bond declined 2 bps to open at 7.08% on Tuesday.
It closed at 7.10% on Monday, the lowest in over seven months since Sept. 13, 2022, when it ended at 7.08%.
Source: Bloomberg
Nifty Yet To See A Visible Breakout Move: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.3
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.47%
Brent crude down 0.07% to $82.79 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.13% to $78.86 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.11% at 17,778.5 as of 08:00 a.m.
Bitcoin down 0.32% at $27,372.29
Opinion
Asia Stocks Mixed in Early Trade as Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap
Pledge Share Details
Aurobindo Pharma: Promoter K Nityananda Reddy created a pledge of 38.45 lakh shares between April 19-21.
Opinion
FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Sixth Straight Day
Trading Tweaks
Bulk Deals
Offerings: Mankind Pharma IPO
Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Tata Consumer, Crompton Greaves, HDFC Bank In Focus
Q4 Earnings Results Today
Earnings Fineprint
SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open
