Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Up In Early Trade As HDFC Bank, Cipla Lead; Pharma, Healthcare Gain

The broader markets outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.33%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.49% lower.

Sixteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while four sectors declined. S&P BSE Healthcare rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,931 stocks rose, 786 declined, while 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.