Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Up In Early Trade As HDFC Bank, Cipla Lead; Pharma, Healthcare Gain
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 24.
Nifty Pharma Leads Advance
Nifty IT top loser, down 0.21%
Losses led by Coforge, Mphasis, HCL Tech
Mphases top loser, down 0.83%
3 out of 10 stock in the red
Persistent Systems, LTIMindtree, L&T Tech Services in the green
LTIMindtree up 0.29% on new Quantum Safe VPN link launch
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader markets outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.33%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.49% lower.
Sixteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while four sectors declined. S&P BSE Healthcare rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,931 stocks rose, 786 declined, while 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Up In Early Trade: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher in early trade on Friday.
Indices in Asia were trading on a mixed note on Friday with no significant cues from its Wall Street peers, and U.S. Treasury yields rose.
Financial markets in the U.S. were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Shares in Japan rose as Japan’s key inflation measure accelerated for the first time in four months, going against the Bank of Japan’s view that it would decelerate, likely strengthening expectations of policy normalization.
While the core inflation rate rose to 2.9% in October, as opposed to 2.8% in September, the headline inflation rate was at 3.3%, higher than the 3% seen in the month before.
Meanwhile, equity indices in China declined as the country may provide short-term unsecured loans to qualified developers for the first time to ease the property sector's woes.
Sensex, Nifty Mixed In Pre-Market Trade
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 18 points, or 0.03%, at 66,000.29 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 8 points or 0.04% higher at 19,809.60.
