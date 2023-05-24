Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag; I.T., Realty Decline

Indian equity benchmarks declined on Wednesday after gaining for the third straight day on Tuesday. Asian stocks fell for a second day as negotiations over raising the U.S. debt ceiling remained at an impasse, sapping risk sentiment.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index headed for its lowest close in a week, following losses of more than 1% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp. shares bucked the trend in Tokyo, rising as much as 5.5% after sliding in the final minute of trading Tuesday. Japanese travel-related and retail companies fell, tracking a slump in European luxury stocks that wiped out more than $30 billion from the sector.

The S&P 500’s drop on Tuesday was led by industrials and communication stocks. Lowe’s Cos. cut its sales outlook, citing a slowdown in consumer spending.

In the U.S., debt negotiations continued but progress appeared limited, with some House Republicans questioning the urgency of a deadline imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for when the government will start missing debt payments.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 148 points or 0.24% at 61,834.33 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 53 points or 0.29% at 18,294.80.