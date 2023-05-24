Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank Drag; I.T., Realty Decline
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 24.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change
Broader Markets Open Mixed
The broader markets indices were mixed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.02%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.03%.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while nine sectors advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,352 stocks rose 1,071 declined, and 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
Indian equity benchmarks declined on Wednesday after gaining for the third straight day on Tuesday. Asian stocks fell for a second day as negotiations over raising the U.S. debt ceiling remained at an impasse, sapping risk sentiment.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index headed for its lowest close in a week, following losses of more than 1% for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp. shares bucked the trend in Tokyo, rising as much as 5.5% after sliding in the final minute of trading Tuesday. Japanese travel-related and retail companies fell, tracking a slump in European luxury stocks that wiped out more than $30 billion from the sector.
The S&P 500’s drop on Tuesday was led by industrials and communication stocks. Lowe’s Cos. cut its sales outlook, citing a slowdown in consumer spending.
In the U.S., debt negotiations continued but progress appeared limited, with some House Republicans questioning the urgency of a deadline imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for when the government will start missing debt payments.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 148 points or 0.24% at 61,834.33 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was lower by 53 points or 0.29% at 18,294.80.
Sensex, Nifty Decline In Pre-Open
Source: Bloomberg