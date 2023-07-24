Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As RIL, Kotak Bank Drag; CreditAccess Grameen At Record High

Shares of the company was trading 0.53% higher at Rs 848.80 apiece, as of 11:15 a.m. This compares to a 0.01% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 1.04% intraday.

The stock has risen 59.87% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The RSI stood at 53.86.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintained 'buy' and three suggested 'hold'. The 12-month return potential of the stock stood at 8.2%, according to Bloomberg data.