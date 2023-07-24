Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed As RIL, Kotak Bank Drag; CreditAccess Grameen At Record High
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 24.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Birlasoft Collaborates With Microsoft For Generative AI Centre Of Excellence
Mahindra Group To Support Interested U.S. Xompanies To Set Up Manufacturing Base In India
One 97 Communications Shares Pare Early Losses After Q1 Net Loss Narrowed
Tejas Networks Shares Decline Over 8% After Q1 Loss Widens
Cyient DLM Shares Fall Most Since Listing After Q1 Net Profit Declines - filed
Birlasoft Collaborates With Microsoft For Generative AI Centre Of Excellence
Establishes Generative AI Centre of Excellence with Microsoft.
Strategic initiative aims to accelerate value creation and foster innovation.
Source: Exchange Filing
Mahindra Group To Support Interested U.S. Xompanies To Set Up Manufacturing Base In India
Mahindra Group to enable U.S. companies to expand global manufacturing footprint.
Mahindra Group to support interested companies in setting up manufacturing base in India.
Source: Exchange filing
One 97 Communications Shares Pare Early Losses After Q1 Net Loss Narrowed
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. pared the early losses after the company's June quarter loss narrowed sharply from year ago.
One 97 Communications Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, Year-On-Year)
Revenue from operations increased 39% to Rs 2341.6 crore vs. Rs 1679.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 2,431.7 crore)
Net loss narrowed to Rs 358.4 crore from Rs 645.4 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Net loss of 333.4 crore)
Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 292.7 crore vs. Rs 633.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda loss of 294 crore)
Ebitda margin stood at -12.5% vs. -37.7%. (Bloomberg estimate: 12.1%)
Shares of the company was trading 0.53% higher at Rs 848.80 apiece, as of 11:15 a.m. This compares to a 0.01% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 1.04% intraday.
The stock has risen 59.87% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The RSI stood at 53.86.
Of the 13 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintained 'buy' and three suggested 'hold'. The 12-month return potential of the stock stood at 8.2%, according to Bloomberg data.
Tejas Networks Shares Decline Over 8% After Q1 Loss Widens
Shares of Tejas Networks Ltd. declined on Monday after company net loss widened to Rs 26.29 crore in first quarter of FY24.
Tejas Networks Q1FY2024 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations gained 49% to Rs 187.89 crore vs. Rs 125.76.
Net loss widened to Rs 26.29 crore vs. Rs 6.64 crore.
Ebitda loss stood at Rs 46.27 crore vs. Rs 7.32 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at -24.6% vs. -5.8%.
Shares of the company fell 4.29% to Rs 809 apiece as of 10:31 a.m., as compared to 0.13% gain in the NSE Nifty 50. The scrip declined as much as 8.08% intraday. The stock has rise nearly 4.83% year-to-date. The relative strength index was at 58.70.
The one analyst tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 5.9%.
Cyient DLM Shares Fall Most Since Listing After Q1 Net Profit Declines - filed
Shares of Cyient DLM Limited fell most since its listing on Monday after results for the first quarter were announced.
Net profit fell 15% to Rs 5.36 crore against Rs 6.32 crore in the same quarter previous year, while operating revenue rose 28% to Rs 217.15 crore against Rs 170.11 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Ebitda profit grew 73% to Rs 19.98 crore against Rs 11.58 crore for the same quarter in the previous fiscal, while margins stood at 9.2% against 6.8%.
The stock was listed on the exchanges on July 10 at a 58.77% premium to its IPO price. The IPO was subscribed 67.31 times with institutional buyers leading the demand.
Cyient DLM Q1FY24 YoY
Revenue from operations rose 28% to Rs 217.15 crore vs. Rs 170.11 crore.
Ebitda gained 73% to Rs 19.98 crore vs. Rs 11.58 crore.
Ebitda margin stood at 9.2% vs. 6.8%.
Net profit fell 15% to Rs 5.36 crore vs. Rs 6.32 crore.
Shares of Cyient DLM fell 0.63% to Rs 495.1 apiece, compared to a slim gains in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 10:18 a.m. The stock fell 9.41% intraday, the most since its listing on July 10.
The only analysts tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, with the 12-month price target implying a potential upside of 27.6%.