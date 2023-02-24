Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By I.T., Realty, PSU Banking Stocks
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 24.
- Oldest First
Redington Rises After 18.86-Crore Equity Changes Hands
Shares of Redington Ltd. advanced 2.21% to Rs 175.9 apiece in trade on Friday after 18.86 crore shares or 24.1% equity change hands in a bunched trade.
The stock declined as much as 6.68% intraday to Rs 183.6 apiece. Total traded volume stood at 6.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.4.
Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 24.3% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg
Zee Declines Over 5%In Trade
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. declined 3.65% to Rs 191.4 apiece in trade on Friday after it hit a 52-week low of Rs 176.55, by falling 14.44% on Thursday.
Appellate tribunal NCLAT has listed the plea challenging insolvency proceedings against the company on Friday for hearing. The National Stock Exchange has excluded the company from the futures and options segment following the bankruptcy board's move to admit it for insolvency proceedings.
The stock declined as much as 5.36% intraday to Rs 188 apiece. Total traded volume stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 20, implying that the stock must be oversold.
Out of the 24 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 48.2% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg
Adani Group Company Stocks Trade Mixed
Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd. declined in trade.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., ACC Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., and NDTV Ltd. advanced in trade.
Source: Bloomberg
Broader Markets Mirror Larger Peers
The broader market indices were trading hiher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.49%. whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.63%.
Six out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE declined while 14 advanced, led by S&P BSE Services, S&P BSE IT and S&P BSE Bankex.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bulls. About 1,757 stocks rose, 635 declined, and 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher In Trade
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher in trade on Friday after closing lower for the fifth consecutive session in trade on Thursday.
Asian equities gave up most of their gain, with Hong Kong-listed tech stocks leading the declines. The yen fluctuated as the nominee to become Bank of Japan governor spoke in parliament.
U.S. share futures fell slightly after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher on Thursday in a volatile session as investors await inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex opened up 254 points or 0.43% at 59,859.48 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 80 point or 0.46% higher at 17,591.35.
Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Titan Co., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.