Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By I.T., Realty, PSU Banking Stocks

Shares of Redington Ltd. advanced 2.21% to Rs 175.9 apiece in trade on Friday after 18.86 crore shares or 24.1% equity change hands in a bunched trade.

The stock declined as much as 6.68% intraday to Rs 183.6 apiece. Total traded volume stood at 6.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.4.

Eight analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock.

The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 24.3% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg