Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By Adani Group Stocks; Private Banks Drag
Live updates on India's equity markets on May 23.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader markets indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.24%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.14%.
Eighteen out of 20 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Realty, and S&P BSE Bankex declined.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,555 stocks rose 907 declined, and 83 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On Nifty 50 Index
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. were positively adding to the change in the Nifty 50 Index.
Whereas, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., and TCS Ltd., and were negatively contributing to the change
Sensex, Nifty Open Higher: Opening Bell
Indian equity benchmarks opened higher amid mixed Asia trade on Tuesday after closing at a one-week high on Monday.
U.S. equity futures rose and contracts for Asian benchmarks gained on Tuesday after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he’d had productive talks with President Joe Biden on the debt ceiling.
Mildly positive and cautious tone flowed through Asian stocks, with benchmark indices trading higher in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Australia. While Biden said that he and McCarthy had agreed default was off the table in ongoing talks, investors remain on tenterhooks.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 increased about 0.3%, an index of Asian shares also rose 0.3% and Euro Stoxx 50 futures climbed 0.2%.
This followed fluctuating fortunes in U.S. markets on Monday, with the S&P 500 drifting between gains and losses before closing flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.3%, though chipmakers were under pressure after China said products by Micron Technology Inc. failed a cybersecurity review.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 136 points or 0.22% at 62,098.29 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 49 points or 0.26% at 18,362.90.
Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 136 points or 0.22% at 62,098.29 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 49 points or 0.26% at 18,362.90.
Source: Bloomberg