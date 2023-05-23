Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Led By Adani Group Stocks; Private Banks Drag

The broader markets indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.24%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.14%.

Eighteen out of 20 19 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Realty, and S&P BSE Bankex declined.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,555 stocks rose 907 declined, and 83 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Source: BSE