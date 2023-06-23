Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Adani Ent, ITC Drag; Eros Shares Tumble 20%

Shares of Eros International Media Ltd. fell the most in over four years after the markets regulator, SEBI passed an ex parte interim order against the company for alleged misstatements in its books of accounts.

SEBI directed BSE to appoint a forensic auditor to examine the books of three companies listed on the exchange. ThinkinkPicturez, Mediaone Global Entertainment, and Spicy Entertainment prima facie acted as conduits in the alleged misrepresentation or diversion of funds by Eros.

Moreover, Sunil Arjan Lulla, managing director of Eros International, and Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Dwivedi were barred from holding a KMP or directorial position in any listed company. The company said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.