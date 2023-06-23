Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower As Adani Ent, ITC Drag; Eros Shares Tumble 20%
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 23.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Eros Shares Fall The Most In Four Years As SEBI Bars CEO And MD Over Alleged Fund Diversion
Shares of Eros International Media Ltd. fell the most in over four years after the markets regulator, SEBI passed an ex parte interim order against the company for alleged misstatements in its books of accounts.
SEBI directed BSE to appoint a forensic auditor to examine the books of three companies listed on the exchange. ThinkinkPicturez, Mediaone Global Entertainment, and Spicy Entertainment prima facie acted as conduits in the alleged misrepresentation or diversion of funds by Eros.
Moreover, Sunil Arjan Lulla, managing director of Eros International, and Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Dwivedi were barred from holding a KMP or directorial position in any listed company. The company said it is seeking legal advice on the matter.
Shares of Eros International Media Ltd. dropped the most since XX after 3.3% equity changed hands in seven bunches. Around 4.18 crore shares changed hands in seven bunches for Rs 77.47 crore, as per the Bloomberg data.
Shares of Eros International Media Ltd. dropped 16.89% to Rs 21.9 apiece as of 9:36 a.m., compared to a 0.42% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It fell as much as 19.92% intraday, the most since June 6, 2019.
The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 134.5 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 32.7.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Broader Markets Underperform
The broader market indices underperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 0.71%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.39% lower.
All the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined with S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Commodities falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,086 stocks rose, 1,329 declined, while 104 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index
ICICI Bank Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Relaince Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
Whereas, ONGC Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Friday as global trade was weaker, the indices snapped two days on gain to end lower on Thursday.
Global stocks headed for their biggest weekly decline in more than three months following a spate of central bank rate hikes that have pushed up bond yields and heightened fears of recession.
Japanese shares erased initial gains Friday and fell about 1.5% as investors turned their attention to speed bumps that are likely to slow this year’s blistering rally in Tokyo. South Korea’s benchmark dropped after index provider MSCI Inc. once again thwarted the nation’s bid for an upgrade to developed-market status.
Asia’s biggest losses were in Hong Kong, where traders played catch-up following a holiday Thursday. Friday’s decline extended the run of losses to four straight days amid concern that even if China does provide more aid for the economy, it won’t have a major impact on markets.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 115 points or 0.18% at 63,124.10 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 29 points or 0.16% lower at 18,741.85.
Sensex, Nifty Decline In Pre-Open Trade
Source: Bloomberg