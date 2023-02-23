BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open For India Stocks; Adani, Biocon, Tata Steel, Wipro In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open For India Stocks; Adani, Biocon, Tata Steel, Wipro In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 23.
BQPrime
23 Feb 2023, 7:39 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Employees enter the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India.[Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]</p></div>
Employees enter the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) building in Mumbai, India.[Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 104.4

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.92%

  • Brent crude up 0.26% to $80.81 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $74.22 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.33% to 17,614.5 as of 7:31 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 1.68% to $24,205.38

ALSO READ

Asia Stocks Face Pressure As Fed Minutes Sow Doubt: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asia Stocks Face Pressure As Fed Minutes Sow Doubt: Markets Wrap
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Pledge Share Details

  • Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 3 lakh shares on Feb. 17.

ALSO READ

JPMorgan Restricts Staff’s Use Of AI-Powered ChatGPT Bot

Opinion
JPMorgan Restricts Staff’s Use Of AI-Powered ChatGPT Bot
Read More

Block Deals

  • Inox Green Energy Services: ICM Finance bought 33 lakh shares (1.13%), Pilot Consultants sold 33 lakh shares (1.13%) at Rs 42.9 apiece.

ALSO READ

Extended Trading Hours Help Volumes, But Do They Aid Hedging?

Opinion
Extended Trading Hours Help Volumes, But Do They Aid Hedging?
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bulk Deals

  • Delhivery: Internet Fund III sold 1.24 crore shares (1.7%) at Rs 335.06 apiece.

  • Patel Engineering: Bank of Baroda sold 29.8 lakh shares (1.16%) at Rs 0.25 apiece.

ALSO READ

To Pause Or Not: MPC Minutes Show Continuing Divergence Between Members On Rate Hikes

Opinion
To Pause Or Not: MPC Minutes Show Continuing Divergence Between Members On Rate Hikes
Read More

Earnings Fineprint

Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 CY2022 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 34.6% at Rs 2246.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,818.85 crore)

  • Ebitda up 62.19% at Rs 292.40 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 357.15 crore)

  • Ebitda Margin at 13.01% vs 10.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.7%)

  • Net loss of Rs 657.81 crore vs net profit of Rs 80.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 196.45 crore profit)

  • The company recorded a loss of Rs 923.37 crore on fair valuation of assets and liabilities of discontinued operations during the quarter under review.

Q3 Earnings Results Today

  • Enkei Wheels (India), KSB, Sanofi India

ALSO READ

Sectors Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In First Half Of February

Opinion
Sectors Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In First Half Of February
Read More



ADVERTISEMENT