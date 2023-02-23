Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Higher Open For India Stocks; Adani, Biocon, Tata Steel, Wipro In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 23.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 104.4
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.92%
Brent crude up 0.26% to $80.81 per barrel
Nymex crude at $74.22 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.33% to 17,614.5 as of 7:31 a.m.
Bitcoin up 1.68% to $24,205.38
Pledge Share Details
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 3 lakh shares on Feb. 17.
Block Deals
Inox Green Energy Services: ICM Finance bought 33 lakh shares (1.13%), Pilot Consultants sold 33 lakh shares (1.13%) at Rs 42.9 apiece.
Bulk Deals
Delhivery: Internet Fund III sold 1.24 crore shares (1.7%) at Rs 335.06 apiece.
Patel Engineering: Bank of Baroda sold 29.8 lakh shares (1.16%) at Rs 0.25 apiece.
Earnings Fineprint
Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 CY2022 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 34.6% at Rs 2246.84 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,818.85 crore)
Ebitda up 62.19% at Rs 292.40 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 357.15 crore)
Ebitda Margin at 13.01% vs 10.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.7%)
Net loss of Rs 657.81 crore vs net profit of Rs 80.23 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 196.45 crore profit)
The company recorded a loss of Rs 923.37 crore on fair valuation of assets and liabilities of discontinued operations during the quarter under review.
Q3 Earnings Results Today
Enkei Wheels (India), KSB, Sanofi India