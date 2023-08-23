Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Brightcom, JFS, TVS Supply, Mphasis, Adani, BEML In Focus

SJS Enterprises: Evergraph Holdings sold 91.64 lakh shares (29.5%) at an average price of Rs 600.03 apiece and Sanders Consulting sold 1.7 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 600.78 apiece. ICICI Prudential MF bought 18.6 lakh shares (6%) at Rs 599.93 apiece, while Aditya Birla Sun Life MF bought 17.2 lakh shares (5.5%), Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance bought four lakh shares (1.3%), Sundaram MF bought 7.6 lakh shares (2.4%), Societe Generale bought 6.7 lakh shares (2.1%), HSBC Global Investment Funds bought five lakh shares (1.6%), Florida Retirement System bought four lakh shares (1.3%), Morgan Stanley bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.8%), Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.8%), Alfaccurate Advisors bought 2.4 lakh shares (0.8%) and Quant MF bought 2.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 600 apiece.