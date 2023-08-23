BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Brightcom, JFS, TVS Supply, Mphasis, Adani, BEML In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Brightcom, JFS, TVS Supply, Mphasis, Adani, BEML In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Wednesday.

23 Aug 2023, 8:19 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)&nbsp;&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)  

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.5

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.30%

  • Brent crude up 0.05% at $84.07 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.16% at $79.77 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 46 points or 0.24% at 19,360 as of 7:41 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.74% at $26,049.49

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: JBM Auto.

  • Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: NIIT Learning Systems.

  • Ex-date Dividend: Astra Microwave Products, Capri Global Capital, Permanent Magnets.

  • Ex-date Interim Dividend: Manappuram Finance.

  • Ex-date AGM: Astra Microwave Products, Hindustan Construction Co.

  • Record-date Dividend: Capri Global Capital.

  • Record-date Interim Dividend: Manappuram Finance.

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: GMR Power and Urban Infra, MPS, Jai Corp, Pennar Industries.

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Dreamfolks Services, Tasty Bite Eatables.

Pledge Share Details

  • Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter K Visweshwar Reddy created a pledge of 1.35 lakh shares on Aug. 21.

  • Jindal Steel & Power: Promoter Siddeshwari Tradex created a pledge of 2.5 lakh shares on Aug. 18.

  • Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 6.57 lakh shares on Aug. 16.

Insider Trades

  • Nava: Promoter AV Dwellings bought 15,000 shares on Aug. 18.

  • KPI Green Energy: Promoter Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel bought 1,500 shares on Aug. 21.

  • DB Realty: Promoters Ali Gulamali Morani, Karim Gulamali Morani and Mohammed Gulamali Morani sold 10,026, 50,000 and 37,000 shares respectively on Aug. 17.

  • Greaves Cotton: Promoter Karun Carpets bought 41,668 shares between Aug. 21 and 22.

  • Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Deepak Arora bought 10,000 shares on Aug. 21.

  • Ultramarine & Pigments: Promoter S Narayanan sold 14,700 shares on Aug. 21.

  • Mayur Uniquoters: Promoter Suresh Kumar Poddar sold one lakh shares on Aug. 17. Promoter Arun Kumar Bagaria sold 1.6 lakh shares between Aug. 18 and 21.

Bulk Deals

  • SJS Enterprises: Evergraph Holdings sold 91.64 lakh shares (29.5%) at an average price of Rs 600.03 apiece and Sanders Consulting sold 1.7 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 600.78 apiece. ICICI Prudential MF bought 18.6 lakh shares (6%) at Rs 599.93 apiece, while Aditya Birla Sun Life MF bought 17.2 lakh shares (5.5%), Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance bought four lakh shares (1.3%), Sundaram MF bought 7.6 lakh shares (2.4%), Societe Generale bought 6.7 lakh shares (2.1%), HSBC Global Investment Funds bought five lakh shares (1.6%), Florida Retirement System bought four lakh shares (1.3%), Morgan Stanley bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.8%), Alchemy Emerging Leaders of Tomorrow bought 2.5 lakh shares (0.8%), Alfaccurate Advisors bought 2.4 lakh shares (0.8%) and Quant MF bought 2.3 lakh shares (0.7%) at Rs 600 apiece.

  • Ganesh Benzoplast: Indresh Bhupendra Shah sold 3.5 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 175.01 apiece.

  • JTL Industries: Mohinder Pal sold 10 lakh shares (1.2%) at Rs 380.83 apiece.

  • RattanIndia Power: Aditya Birla ARC sold 4.8 crore shares (0.9%) at Rs 4.94 apiece and Altius Finserv bought three crore shares (0.6%) at Rs 4.91 apiece.

  • Shriram Properties: Omega TC Sabre Holdings sold 39 lakh shares (2.3%) at Rs 78.44 apiece.

