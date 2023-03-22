Stock Market Live: Sensex Gains The Most In A Week At Open, Nifty Above 17,000-Level; I.T. Stocks Lead

Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. advanced 10.86% to Rs 158.25 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.42%.

The company crossed the annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore for the years 2022–23. The total booking value up to March 20, stands at Rs 1,278.84 crore.

Scrip rose as much as 18.04% intraday, rising the most in three years since April 6, 2021.

Total traded volume stood at 46.4 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.6.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing