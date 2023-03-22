Stock Market Live: Sensex Gains The Most In A Week At Open, Nifty Above 17,000-Level; I.T. Stocks Lead
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 22.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Ashiana Housing Jumps As Annual Booking Value Beats Guidance
Shares of Ashiana Housing Ltd. advanced 10.86% to Rs 158.25 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.42%.
The company crossed the annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore for the years 2022–23. The total booking value up to March 20, stands at Rs 1,278.84 crore.
Scrip rose as much as 18.04% intraday, rising the most in three years since April 6, 2021.
Total traded volume stood at 46.4 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.6.
Emami Shares Rise As Board Plans To Consider Buyback
Shares of Emami Ltd. advanced 4.78% to Rs 361.5 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.34%.
The board of the company will meet on March 24 to consider a proposal for a share buyback scheme.
Scrip rose as much as 5.38% intraday, rising the most in over seven weeks since Jan. 27, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 13.6 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.3.
Out of the 27 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 36.4% over the next 12 months.
Mastek Gains As New Chairman And MD Takes Charge
Shares of Mastek Ltd. advanced 1.23% to Rs 1,625 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.31%.
The company announced in an exchange filing that Ashank Desai will relinquish his role as Vice Chairman and Managing Director and become Chairman and Managing Director from April 1.
Scrip rose as much as 1.84% intraday, rising the most in a week since March 20, 2023. The relative strength index was at 45.4.
Out of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at an upside of 28.2% over the next 12 months.
Hindustan Zinc Rises As Board Approves Rs 26/Share Dividend For FY23
Shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd. advanced 3.94% to Rs 322.85 apiece in trade on Wednesday. The headline index NSE Nifty 50 was trading higher by 0.22%.
Company's board approved a fourth interim dividend for the current fiscal of Rs 26 per share, with an overall outgo of Rs 10,985.83 crore.
The record date is March 29 and the payout will be made within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it said. Hindustan Zinc has paid dividend thrice already during the fiscal, resulting in a total payout of Rs 20,915.4 crore to shareholders.
Scrip rose as much as 4.64% intraday, rising the most in a week since March 15, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 30.5 time its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.9.
Out of the 15 analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and 10 suggest to 'sell' the stock.
The return potential as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stand at downside of 4.2% over the next 12 months.
Adani Group Stocks Rise
All Adani Group company stocks advanced in early trade on Wednesday.
