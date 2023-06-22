Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; TCS, Airtel, Sansera, NTPC, Glenmark In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on June 22.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
SEBI Relaxes SCRR Rules For HDFC Warrants Listing After Merger With HDFC Bank
HDFC warrants will continue to trade under the name of HDFC Bank as SEBI relaxes SCRR.
Warrant holders can exchange HDFC warrants for the shares of HDFC Bank on the basis of share exchange ratio till Aug. 10, 2023
Alert: SCRR Is Securities Contract (Regulations) Rule
Source: Exchange filing
Tech May See Some Upside: Trade Setup
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 102
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.72%
Brent crude down 0.08% at $77.06 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.08% at $72.47 per barrel
SGX Nifty down 0.25% at 18,861 as of 8 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.42% at $30,110.81
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: PTC Industries
Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: NIIT
Ex-Date Dividend: Tata Steel, Rainbow Children's Medicare, eMudhra, Tata Elxsi
Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Tata Steel, Rainbow Children's Medicare, eMudhra, Tata Elxsi, Orient Green Power Company
Record-Date Dividend: Rainbow Children's Medicare
Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Rainbow Children's Medicare
Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: DCX Systems
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: KPI Green Energy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Block Deals
Shriram Finance: Piramal Industries sold 3.13 crore shares (8.32%), the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation bought 91.12 lakh shares (2.43%), Societe Generale bought 30.4 lakh shares (0.81%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 21.26 lakh shares (0.56%), Ghisallo Master Fund bought 20 lakh shares (0.53%), Blackrock Global Funds World Financials Fund bought 19 lakh shares (0.5%), New World Fund bought 19.54 lakh shares (0.52%), and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 12.9 lakh shares (0.35%) at Rs 1,545 apiece, among others.