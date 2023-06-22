BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; TCS, Airtel, Sansera, NTPC, Glenmark In Focus
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Signals Lower Open; TCS, Airtel, Sansera, NTPC, Glenmark In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on June 22.

22 Jun 2023, 8:28 AM IST
BQPrime
NSE
SEBI Relaxes SCRR Rules For HDFC Warrants Listing After Merger With HDFC Bank

  • HDFC warrants will continue to trade under the name of HDFC Bank as SEBI relaxes SCRR.

  • Warrant holders can exchange HDFC warrants for the shares of HDFC Bank on the basis of share exchange ratio till Aug. 10, 2023

  • Alert: SCRR Is Securities Contract (Regulations) Rule

Source: Exchange filing

Tech May See Some Upside: Trade Setup

video

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 102

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.72%

  • Brent crude down 0.08% at $77.06 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.08% at $72.47 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty down 0.25% at 18,861 as of 8 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.42% at $30,110.81

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: PTC Industries

  • Price Band Revised From 5% To 20%: NIIT

  • Ex-Date Dividend: Tata Steel, Rainbow Children's Medicare, eMudhra, Tata Elxsi

  • Ex-Date Annual General Meeting: Tata Steel, Rainbow Children's Medicare, eMudhra, Tata Elxsi, Orient Green Power Company

  • Record-Date Dividend: Rainbow Children's Medicare

  • Record-Date Annual General Meeting: Rainbow Children's Medicare

  • Move Into Short-Term ASM Framework: DCX Systems

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: KPI Green Energy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

Block Deals

  • Shriram Finance: Piramal Industries sold 3.13 crore shares (8.32%), the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation bought 91.12 lakh shares (2.43%), Societe Generale bought 30.4 lakh shares (0.81%), BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 21.26 lakh shares (0.56%), Ghisallo Master Fund bought 20 lakh shares (0.53%), Blackrock Global Funds World Financials Fund bought 19 lakh shares (0.5%), New World Fund bought 19.54 lakh shares (0.52%), and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 12.9 lakh shares (0.35%) at Rs 1,545 apiece, among others.

